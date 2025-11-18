MAGA Melts Down Over ‘Emasculating’ J. Crew Sweater

MAGAworld has set its sights on the latest target of its outrage: a pink sweater for men.

Conservatives had a meltdown on X after Juanita Broaddrick, a former nurse turned book author who alleged that former President Bill Clinton sexually assaulted her in the ‘70s—allegations he has denied—posted an image of a pink sweater for men from the fast fashion brand J. Crew.

“Are you kidding me??” she wrote on Monday. “Men, would you wear this $168 sweater?”

Are you kidding me?? Men, would you wear this $168 sweater? pic.twitter.com/bBZAjLBeBl — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 17, 2025

The wool sweater, described on the J. Crew website as “a cold-weather classic,” featured a pattern at the neckline that the brand said was inspired by the Shetland Islands in Scotland.

Its most offensive trait, however, turned out to be the fact that it was bubblegum pink but marketed to men, sending conservatives into a tailspin.

“That’s a woman’s sweater,” one user wrote. “No self-respecting man would wear that, not even in a different color.”

The sweater that triggered MAGA came in pink and featured an ornate pattern at the neckline. J. Crew

“Emasculating men in America is a serious issue 🤦‍♀️ why are large clothing lines doing this. What woman would be attracted to this. Crazy,” a MAGA-friendly account said.

Broaddrick’s post was boosted by Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, who mocked the sweater as “something a Sorority girl would wear in the 80’s.”

It’s something a Sorority girl would wear in the 80’s. https://t.co/vse0oTEa5F — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) November 17, 2025

Other X users quipped that Democrats such as California Rep. Eric Swalwell and Gov. Gavin Newsom would likely dare to don a sweater that’s pink.

One person commented that the sweater “probably from J. Crew’s new Gavin Newsom collection.”

Another account took it a step further by pasting Newsom’s head on top of the model’s.

Trumpy influencer David Freeman, who goes by his Gunther Eagleman persona online, took aim at Swalwell.

“LOL! Swalwell would,” he wrote in response to Broaddrick’s question about who would wear the sweater.

“Be careful, you may offend Eric Swalwell,” he replied to Burchett’s remark poking fun at the garment.

Be careful, you may offend Eric Swalwell. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 17, 2025

J. Crew did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday. The Daily Beast has also reached out to the offices of Newsom and Swalwell.

The bizarre freakout over a pink sweater reflects the broader conservative rejection of anything that strays from “traditional” values and gender roles, propped up in recent months by podcasters in the “manosphere” and influencers steeped in a “tradwife” lifestyle.