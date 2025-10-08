MAGA Melts Down Over ‘Rat’ Comey Getting Special Treatment

MAGA influencers are enraged after former FBI Director James Comey was able to use a back door for his first appearance in court.

The former FBI director pleaded not guilty to two counts in the federal indictment on Wednesday as his lawyers indicated they will look to have the charges dismissed for vindictive prosecution.

But President Donald Trump’s supporters were angered that they did not get to see one of the president’s biggest foes being forced to enter the Virginia courthouse.

“He slips in like the rat he is under the cover of darkness,” vented Steve Bannon on his podcast.

Former FBI Director James Comey plead not guilty to two counts on Wednesday. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The close Trump ally said that they will probably argue about the security concern for him not entering through the front doors.

“Hell with that! You don’t think there was a bigger security concern for Steve Bannon in DC? Remember I was in the heart of the district,” he added.

Bannon appeared at court in Washington, DC, before being sentenced to four months in prison in 2022 after being convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

Other MAGA supporters and influencers also blasted Comey heading into court, away from the public eye.

“They snuck in James Comey into the court by the back door, something they didn’t do for Steve Bannon or other Trump supporters. Special treatment for this slim ball. Whoever arranged this from the DOJ needs to be fired,” posted one MAGA X user.

“He went into the courthouse through a BACK DOOR like the COWARD he is!” wrote another.

“James Comey was allowed to sneak in through the back door of the courthouse. No perp walk, no mugshot, no cameras. Treated like royalty instead of the corrupt cop he is,” wrote another. “I’m done pretending this system is fair. Pam Bondi’s weak. All talk, no action.”

Comey was charged with making a false statement and obstruction of a congressional proceeding related to testimony he gave before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020.

His lawyer entered the plea on his behalf and signaled he would file a pre-trial motion to dismiss the case as Trump seeking revenge after the president publicly posted about it on Truth Social.

Ahead of Comey’s scheduled appearance, a small group of protesters gathered outside the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia with signs, calling it a “bogus political prosecution” and “trumped up charges.”

Activists protest outside the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia's Bryan Courthouse during the arraignment of former FBI Director James Comey on October 08, 2025 in Alexandria, Virginia. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Comey’s lawyer Patrick Fitzgerald also indicated he would be filing another motion challenging the legality of U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan prosecuting the case after reports she was appointed after others refused to indict.

But ahead of Comey’s arraignment, the Justice Department denied rumors that there would be a perp walk of the former FBI director.

“Mr. Comey has been directed to appear, and I suspect that he will,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Tuesday in an interview with Fox News.

Last week, it was reported by multiple news outlets that an FBI agent was fired for refusing to perp walk Comey, but Blanche dismissed such plans it as rumors and gossip.

But that did not stop MAGA world from sounding off over Comey being able to enter a plea without being paraded before cameras waiting outside.

Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn called it “disgusting” in an interview with MAGA influencer Benny Johnson.

Some cameras did catch up with Comey and his team as they exited the court through different door, but he did not speak with reporters to give remarks from the cameras.