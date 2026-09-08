MAGA Melts Down Over Bakery’s Trumpalooza Cookies

President Donald Trump’s supporters, who frequently proclaim that they do not support so-called cancel culture, are canceling a bakery in Texas for making anti-Trump cookies.

Hive Bakery, a Dallas-area bakery, announced that it would be offering special anti-Trump cookies this week while the Republican Midterm Convention.

“We read that Orange Face will be in Dallas this week for the GOP midterm Convention so we’re making special cookies Tuesday-Saturday!”

Hive Bakery/Facebook

“F$&k this guy and his entire administration for ruining our country. Our food is poison, gas is up, groceries are up, women have no reproductive rights, immigrants are in concentration camps, wild horses are being slaughtered, the LGBTQ+ community is under attack, billionaires are getting richer, Orange Face is literally breaking laws left and right, we’re in a war with Iran for no reason, the Ep Files still haven’t been released in full and no one is being held accountable, tariffs, AI Data Centers, Flock Cameras, Project 2025, and on, and on,” the bakery posted.

“We’re still baffled that there are people in America who still support this fa$cist regime. So, we’ll do what we do best. Speak out. We’ll make these as fast as we can this week. We’re absolutely disgusted by these criminal clowns and what they’ve done to America, and even more repulsed that Orange Face will be in our city this week,” they posted, adding, “F$&k T$UMP.”

The cookies in question. Hive Bakery/Facebook

MAGA is in turn fuming at the bakery for putting out such cookies.

Popular alt-right account Libs of TikTok, which is run by Chaya Raichik, posted a call to action for her followers as she asserted that the bakery was “having a full blown TDS meltdown.”

“Can’t they just like sell cakes and not make it about Trump??,” she posted. “Would be a shame if everyone in Flower Mound, Texas saw this, a county Trump won by 13 points!”

Her post prompted other MAGA-aligned accounts to pile on.

@libsoftiktok/X

“For all my DFW patriot friends. Be sure to NEVER visit this bakery in Flower Mound. Ever,” one MAGA user said.

“I hope that everyone in Texas sees this an decide they don’t need these filthy cookies. How deranged are these people?” another said.

Another suggested, “Maybe texas could delete this business.”

The bakery has fired back at Raichik on their social media accounts, calling them out for being “obsessed.”

“Cue Mariah Carey’s ‘Obsessed’!!!!,” the bakery posted in a follow-up, adding “Looks like our pals are back at it again. This ain’t our first rodeo. All it took was a cookie…”

Hive Bakery/Facebook

The cookie-induced MAGA meltdown comes as Trump’s midterm convention is expected to be a flop even before it kicks off on Wednesday.

Dozens of Republicans are not showing face at the GOP Midterm Convention this week. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Several Republicans in tight districts are forgoing attending the GOP’s midterm convention in Dallas next week, with only two Republicans in tough House races confirmed to be headed to Texas for the spectacle. There is also a concern that viewers at home would much rather watch the opening games of the NFL season airing at the same time as the convention on Wednesday and Thursday night.