Trump Humiliated as Approval Rating Crashes in Brutal New Poll

President Donald Trump’s popularity has hit a new rock bottom.

Just 77 days before the midterms, which some have cast as a referendum on Trump’s presidency, the 80-year-old president has been hit with a devastating poll that spells trouble for his party.

Only 33 percent of Americans say they approve of Trump’s performance in the White House, according to a four-day Reuters/Ipsos survey that concluded Monday.

That marks a new low for Trump’s second-term approval rating in a Reuters/Ipsos poll, matching the worst rating of his first term, recorded in December 2017.

Ominously for Trump, his approval rating nosedived two percentage points in just two weeks: An Aug. 3 Reuters/Ipsos survey had found Trump’s approval at 35 percent.

Trump has refused to reckon with his dismal polling as a Republican midterm disaster looms. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS

The new survey published Monday found 64 percent of Americans disapproving of Trump’s performance.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s popularity has been in a prolonged slide since he launched his war against Iran, which he initially declared would last “four or five weeks” but has since dragged on for nearly 6 months.

Just one in five Americans think the war—which has sent gas prices soaring and fueled inflation—has been worth it, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll.

A Financial Times poll published on Sunday found that 53 percent of registered voters feel worse off financially now than they did the day before Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

As Americans grapple with a cost-of-living crunch, Democrats hold a seven-point advantage over Republicans on who would better handle the issue, with 38 percent of respondents choosing Democrats compared with 31 percent choosing Republicans.

But Trump has done little to shore up his party with voters feeling the pinch, declaring “I love the inflation” and that higher prices are “OK” while continuing to make the case for the war.

“I’ll never apologize, I did the right thing,” he said at a rally last week.

The bad news for Republicans doesn’t stop with Trump’s approval rating. A CNN poll conducted in July found that Democrats have an 8-point lead over the Republicans in the generic ballot among registered voters.

Trump, however, has refused to reckon with the dismal polls, repeatedly claiming the numbers are made up despite a range of surveys showing him underwater.

“My REAL Polling Numbers, not those made up by the Fake News Media, are the best they have ever been,” he raged in a Truth Social post earlier this month.