1
Trump Rage-Posts Through Night After Harris’ Massive D.C. Rally
'WHERE ARE THE JOBS?'
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.30.24 11:55AM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 11:54AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Donald Trump appears to be working through his crowd envy with a tried-and-true method: rage posting to Truth Social. After Vice President Kamala Harris drew 75,000 people to a rally at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., the former president fired off a series of angry late-night missives. “Kamala’s speech was terrible, full of lies and nothing new,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social in the middle of the night. “Where are the jobs? There are none!” Two hours later, he followed up with, “Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before. REPORT CHEATING TO AUTHORITIES. Law enforcement must act, NOW!” The post was apparently in response to false reports that Pennsylvania officials had sent early voters home without ballots. Trump has a tendency to lash out on Truth Social when he’s upset, and although he claims nobody draws crowds like he does, the size of Harris’ rallies has been a sore spot throughout the campaign. A Harvard analysis found that Harris rallies draw, on average, twice as many attendees as Trump’s. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department expected about 20,000 people to show up to Harris’s D.C. rally—roughly the same number that packed Madison Square Garden for Trump on Sunday. In fact, the vice president’s event ballooned to more than 52,000 people, causing overflow on the Washington Mall, before ultimately reach 75,000, a campaign official said.

2
Elon Musk’s Role in Campaign Prompts MAGA Concerns in Michigan
‘GRIFTERS’
Sean Craig
Updated 10.30.24 1:13PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 1:05PM EDT 
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) JIM WATSON/AFP

A MAGA world insider in Michigan is not happy with former president Donald Trump‘s decision to hand over responsibility for much of the swing state’s Republican ground game to billionaire Elon Musk. According to a report in Wired, the campaign efforts of Musk‘s America PAC in the Wolverine State—which is relying heavily on a low-grade mobile app with no geo-tracking that doesn’t even appear in the Android or Apple store, a potentially illegal $1 million daily lottery giveaway, and MAGA-infused vibes—has one anonymous Trump World strategist fretting about the Republican nominee’s purported Silicon Valley savior. “I think it’s what happens when you let a bunch of grifters take over,” the strategist told the magazine. “Sh-t is always gonna produce sh-t.” In addition to the lottery and app, Musk has funneled tens of millions of his own money into the PAC for canvassers, paid $30 an hour, to blitz swing states on Trump’s behalf. But, given the newfound operation, the Trump World strategist said “it’s hard to track the output, and thus the effectiveness of the output.” Trump’s Michigan campaign said it is “the most sophisticated and modern campaign, ever” and noted its dozens of campaign offices, 100 paid staff in the state, and 6,000 “Trump captains.”

Read it at Wired

3
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Engaged After 5 Years Together
WEDDING BELLS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.30.24 2:08PM EDT 
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Actress Nina Dobrev and Olympian Shaun White are officially engaged after five years together. The couple announced the news with photos posted to Instagram and a Vogue article detailing the engagement plans. White told the magazine that he had originally planned to propose this summer, but changed his mind after Dobrev got into a dirt biking accident. Then he wanted to propose in Cape Town, South Africa in November, but scrapped that when Dobrev grew suspicious of his plans. Finally he settled on a restaurant in New York—until Dobrev said she felt under the weather and didn’t want to go.

So he crafted a fake invitation to a Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour. But instead of Anna, it was White at the restaurant. “I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him,” Dobrev told Vogue. Dobrev and White first met at a workshop organized by businessman Tony Robbins in 2019. They announced their relationship on Instagram in May 2020, and have been together ever since.

Read it at Vogue

4
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Endorses Trump
BLAST OFF
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.30.24 12:49PM EDT 
Buzz Aldrin
Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, endorsed Donald Trump for president in a statement released Tuesday. Aldrin highlighted Trump’s commitment to exploration in his endorsement. “Over the years, I have seen our government’s approach to space wax and wane, a fluctuating dynamic that has disappointed me from time to time,” Aldrin wrote. “Under President Trump’s first term, America saw a revitalized interest in space. His Administration reignited national efforts to get back to the Moon, and push on to Mars – programs that continue today.” Aldrin added that Trump reinstated the National Space Council and created the U.S. Space Force. He also pointed to “great advancements in the private sector space economy, led by visionaries like Elon Musk.”

5
Diddy’s Sons Try to Brawl With Ray J in Defense of Their Dad
DADDY ISSUES
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.30.24 2:06PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 11:30AM EDT 
(L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Taylor Brown, Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
(L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Taylor Brown, Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording A

Diddy’s sons were gearing up for a fist-fight with Ray J before Chris Brown stepped in, TMZ reported. Three of Diddy’s sons, Christian, Quincy and Justin, confronted Ray J at a Halloween party in L.A. over comments Ray J made about their father. Diddy has been accused of sex trafficking and sexual assault. While Ray J was leaving the party, he was approached by the brothers, who “made it clear they wanted to fight,” sources told TMZ. Then an unlikely hero stepped in: Chris Brown, who was watching from his car, swooped in and diffused the situation. There were no injuries reported. Publicly, Ray J has spoken about Diddy diplomatically. “We’ve all been around him, at least in my era, and have looked up to him,” Ray J said on Cuomo following Diddy’s arrest. “And this situation is super unfortunate, but it’s important to learn a lesson right right now and ensure the next generation understands how to move differently with transparency and integrity.”

Read it at TMZ

6
SCOTUS Sides With Trump to Let Virginia Voter Purge Continue
CRACKING DOWN
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Updated 10.30.24 1:27PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 12:25PM EDT 
The Supreme Court
The Supreme Court is pictured, in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 21, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the state of Virginia can continue to purge suspected illegal immigrants from its voter rolls. The emergency appeal allows the state’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, to forge ahead with an executive order he issued over the summer. Voting rights groups vociferously opposed the program. A judge last week found that it illegally canceled the registrations of 1,600 voters since August, including American citizens. Donald Trump slammed that ruling on Truth Social, writing, “Only U.S. Citizens should be allowed to vote!” and baselessly accusing the judge, who was appointed by Joe Biden, of being a tool in Kamala Harris’ alleged plot to weaponize the justice system. While it’s very rare for non-citizens to vote, the Republican nominee has made numerous allegations about such fraud in his campaign messaging. He has falsely accused Democrats of encouraging undocumented migrants to vote. Wednesday’s ruling broke along ideological lines, with the court’s three Democratic appointees dissenting.

7
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Backs Harris, Suggests ‘Your Favorite’ Winner Does, Too
K-HIVE FOR $400
Sean Craig
Published 10.30.24 1:07PM EDT 
Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer stands in front of a podium in the game show's studio.
“Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Eric McCandless/Disney/Getty

Who is Vice President Kamala Harris? That’s the game show appropriate answer to popular Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer’s choice in the 2024 presidential election. Holzhauer, who has the second most winnings and the fifth most consecutive games won in the long-running quiz show’s history, tweeted Tuesday that, “Your favorite Jeopardy champ wants you to vote for Kamala Harris.” He then joked that he was not referring to himself—“I also want you to vote for Kamala Harris”—suggesting, whoever the readers favorite Jeopardy! winner is, they support the Democratic nominee for president. “Do it for both of us,” Holzhauer added. Harris’ Republican opponent, former president Donald Trump, proposed the construction of a National Garden of Heroes in the dying days of his presidency that would have included a statue of Alex Trebek, the Canadian-born longtime Jeopardy! host, who died in 2020. The politically moderate Trebek, meanwhile, said in 2018 that the falsehood-blathering Trump would be a terrible contestant on the show: “He might not agree that any of the correct responses are correct.”

8
Cake From Queen Elizabeth’s Wedding Set to Be Auctioned
‘TIME CAPSULE PIECE'
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 10.30.24 1:10PM EDT 
A royal wedding cake.
The first cut made in the royal wedding cake by Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine. POOL New/REUTERS

Do you have several hundred dollars to spare and a taste for geriatric cake? Then set a reminder for November 5, when The Daily Mail reports that U.K. auction house Reeman Dansie will be selling a piece of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip‘s wedding cake. Dating back to 1947, this 77-year-old hunk of fruit cake was recently discovered under the bed of a royal housekeeper, where it had been sitting in a suitcase since at least her death in the 1980s. An auctioneer described the ancient cake (still in its original box!) as “a time capsule piece” they “wouldn‘t fancy eating.” Still, it sounds better preserved than one might expect, thanks to having been forgotten in a cool, dark place. It‘s notably one of just 2,000 slices the Duke of Edinburgh cut from the nine-foot original, the limited run making this item something of a rarity. That may help explain why it has been assigned a starting bid of £500, or about $650 in U.S. currency. If that sounds like too much to pay for moldy display dessert, never forget that a slice of Charles and Diana’s comparatively young and fresh cake went for over $2,500 not so long ago.

Read it at The Daily Mail

9
Women Booted From British Airways Plane After MAGA Hat Brawl
CODE RED
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Updated 10.30.24 6:57AM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 5:56AM EDT 
Two women were removed from a British Airways flight after a fight about a MAGA hat, according to a report.
Divisions over the presidential election are apparently going international. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Two women were removed from a British Airways plane in the U.K. after getting into a fight triggered by a red Make America Great Again cap, according to a report. The confrontation Monday began in Terminal 5 at London’s Heathrow Airport when one of the women demanded that the other remove the hat, The Sun reports. When the Donald Trump supporter refused, “punches were exchanged” in the terminal, according to the tabloid. The clash then continued when the women boarded the plane to Austin, Texas, with the couple allegedly confronting one another in the cabin. The captain requested assistance and police removed the pair from the jet—both accused each other of affray but neither was arrested. Both passengers were American, according to The Sun, with police confirming that one was in her 60s while the other was in her 40s. “Airline crew could not run the risk of a full scale punch-up at 30,000ft,” a Heathrow source told the tabloid, adding that the flight—which was reportedly delayed for two hours—was the first that airline officials could remember being held up “due to a passenger’s baseball cap.” British Airways says it apologized to affected customers.

Read it at The Sun

10
Daily Beast’s Tim Teeman Nominated for 10 Los Angeles Press Club Awards
SWAG OF NOMINATIONS
Mathew Murphy 

Senior News Editor

Published 10.30.24 12:10PM EDT 
Tim Teeman
Tim Teeman Juan Bastos

Tim Teeman, Daily Beast senior editor and writer, has been nominated in 10 categories of the Los Angeles Press Club’s 17th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, which will be held in L.A. on Dec. 1. In addition to being nominated as Online Journalist of the Year and Columnist of the Year, Teeman has also been acknowledged in the following categories; Celebrity News (Real Housewives Creator: How to Make the Supreme Court Spouses Reality TV Stars), Personality Profile-TV (Christine Lahti on Family Trauma, Fighting Trump, and How Feminism Saved Her), Personality Profile-Theater (How Gavin Creel Survived Broadway—and Made His Own Musical), Diversity in the Music/Performing Arts Industry (Kara Young on ‘Purlie Victorious,’ Tony Awards, and Diversity on Broadway), Theater Feature (They Met on ‘Succession.’ Now They’re in New York’s Buzziest Play), Music Feature (How Mariah Hanson Created the Dinah, the Wild Music Party for Queer Women), Entertainment Feature (How Mariah Hanson Created the Dinah, the Wild Music Party for Queer Women) and Celebrity Feature (Sister Helen Prejean: ‘I Came Alive on Death Row’).

