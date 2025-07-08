MAGA Moans Over Superman’s Immigrant Backstory: ‘Somebody Needs a Hug’

The director of the new Superman reboot has dismissed MAGA rage over the superhero’s roots as an immigrant who represents a lost America.

The movie, which opens July 11, focuses on a younger Clark Kent, Superman’s alter ego. Played in the film by David Corenswet, he is one of the last children born on the dying planet of Krypton, is sent to Earth, and is now living in America and working as a reporter in the fictional city of Metropolis.

Director James Gunn, who helmed the franchise powerhouse Guardians of the Galaxy, stoked conservative fires when he said, “Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country.”

In an interview with The Times of London published last Friday, Gunn said, “For me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and something we have lost.”

When Gunn was asked by the publication how the movie will find an audience in era of anti-immigrant beliefs, the director said the film is “about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them.”

After belatedly getting attention when picked up in American media, Gunn’s statements fired up Fox News’ The Five on Monday who slammed Superman as “woke”. Co-host Kellyanne Conway said, “We don’t go to the movie theater to be lectured to and to have somebody throw their ideology onto us,” Conway said. “I wonder if it will be successful.”

The Hollywood Reporter had previously suggested the blockbuster cost around $400 million including production and marketing.

Also on The Five panel, Jesse Watters joked that Superman’s cape had “MS13″ printed on it, referring to the international crime gang.

Another co-host, Greg Gutfeld, attacked James Gunn personally, stating, “He’s creating a moat of woke, enlightened opinion around him. He’s got a woke shield.”

At the Los Angeles launch of the movie on Monday, actor Nathan Fillion, who plays the Green Lantern, laughed at the MAGA fury over Gunn calling Superman an immigrant.

“Somebody needs a hug,” Fillion said. “It’s just a movie guys. It’s just a movie.”

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Sean Gunn said on the red carpet, “That’s exactly what the movie is about. We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant. And yes the people that we support in this country are immigrants. And if you don’t like that, then you’re not American.”

Director Gunn was more composed at the Los Angeles premiere, noting he had no message to angry MAGA folk fueling a backlash over his film.

“I don’t have anything (to say to them), I think this movie is for everyone. I’m not here to judge people,” the director said.

“This is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”