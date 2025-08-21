MAGA Mocked for Insane Cracker Barrel Logo Meltdown

The MAGAverse’s Cracker Barrel meltdown is being hilariously trolled by critics, including Gavin Newsom’s meme squad.

The company has ditched its longtime “barrel man” image—an old-timer in overalls leaning against a wooden cask. In its place, a streamlined text-only mark in the familiar gold-and-brown palette is now being used. The company said the 2025 redesign is “rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all.”

But to some Trump loyalists, it was sacrilege. “WTF is wrong with Cracker Barrel?” Donald Trump Jr. posted on X, leading the revolt.

Old and new logos for Cracker Barrel. Screengrab

The uproar was so loud it drew mockery from the sidelines. Gavin Newsom’s press office posted a parody in Trumpian caps lock: “WHAT IS WRONG WITH CRACKER BARREL?? KEEP YOUR BEAUTIFUL LOGO!!! THE NEW ONE LOOKS LIKE CHEAP VELVEETA ‘CHEESE’ FROM WALMART, THE PLACE FOR “GROCERIES” (AN OLD FASHIONED TERM)!!! ‘FIX IT’ ASAP! WOKE IS DEAD!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. — GCN"

Media critic Ron Filipkowski, Editor-in-Chief of MeidasTouch, added: “They are melting the f--k down over the new Cracker Barrel logo and I’m here for it!”

Right-wing YouTuber Benny Johnson had also fumed about the switch up. “Cracker Barrel completely changed their iconic logo for the first time in 47 years... and it’s absolutely horrible. When will they learn?” he said.

Donald Trump Jr posts on X about Cracker Barrel. X

Utah Sen. Mike Lee jumped in with a poll asking which logo change was worse—Cracker Barrel’s or Land O’ Lakes butter’s 2020 rebrand, when it removed an image of a Native American woman.

Ultra-conservative account Woke War Room accused CEO Julie Felss Masino of “scrapping a beloved American aesthetic,” citing the chain’s pro-LGBTQ+ policies and DEI commitments. Trump Jr. eagerly reposted.