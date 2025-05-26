Conservatives have flocked to pay tribute following the death of Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson, a staunch Donald Trump ally who once grouped gay people with terrorists in a description of “sin.”

The reality star’s family members announced his death at age 79 on Sunday after revealing in December the patriarch had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s as well as “some sort of blood disease” that was causing issues with his whole body.

Roberston has been an avid supporter of Trump for years. Robertson initially backed Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2016 GOP primaries, but threw his weight behind Trump when he became the party nominee. In 2019, Trump invited Robertson and his son, Willie, on stage at a rally in Monroe, Louisiana. “Smart as can be and wonderful people and they hit big, they hit big,” Trump said at the time. “I got it down to this,” Roberston said on stage. “If you’re pro-God and pro-America and pro-gun and pro-duck hunting... That’s all I want!”

Robertson added in a 2020 podcast episode he finds Trump to be “caustically brilliant.”

“I’m a Trump supporter. I weigh a man in politics — I judge them by what they’ve done,” he said, adding that he had “preached the gospel” to Trump when they met. Robertson also supported Trump in 2024.

The reaction to Robertson’s death was swift, with Republicans, Trump fans and Christian conservatives expressing their condolences.

“Phil is what makes America great,” GOP Rep. Chip Roy posted on X.

“Faith in Jesus, hard work, happiness, family, and love of freedom. My daughter said ‘Mr. Robertson was our childhood!’ Indeed,” the Texas lawmaker added.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Robertson “was a living example of what God can do in all of our lives if we follow Him. He was a bright light for the world to see. Bryan and I are praying for the whole Robertson crew tonight.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also offered prayers to Robertson’s family, saying she was “sorry to hear” of his death.

Other right-wing figures called Robertson a “God-fearing patriot,” a “legend” and “a special man.”

“Phil Robertson was an American icon and an inspiring hero to millions of Americans,” right-wing activist Charlie Kirk wrote on X.

Phil Robertson fires up the crowd by attacking President Barack Obama before Sen. Ted Cruz takes the stage at a GOP presidential campaign event in Iowa in Jan. 2016. Dave Kaup/REUTERS

Kirk, the founder of conservative youth group Turning Point USA, celebrated Robertson’s handling of the 2013 controversy that led to his brief suspension—just 9 days—from A&E’s Duck Dynasty.

“When the woke era was first getting started, Phil offered a masterclass in how to overcome an attempted cancellation,” Kirk wrote. “Phil told GQ magazine he thought homosexuality was sinful. A&E tried to kick him off his own show, but he never apologized or backed down, and A&E soon had to bring him back.”

Asked in a 2013 GQ profile to describe sin, Robertson said: “Start with homosexual behavior and just morph out from there. Bestiality, sleeping around with this woman and that woman and that woman and those men.”

“We never, ever judge someone on who’s going to heaven, hell,” he later added. “That’s the Almighty’s job. We just love ‘em, give ‘em the good news about Jesus—whether they’re homosexuals, drunks, terrorists. We let God sort ‘em out later, you see what I’m saying?”

Phil Robertson spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2015. Kris Connor/Getty Images

Duck Dynasty, which ran from 2012 to 2017, achieved remarkable popularity and commercial success. It followed the Evangelical Christian Robertson family’s life and hunting business in West Monroe, Louisiana.