MAGA NFL Star, 6’4”, Towers Over 6’3” Trump

In defiance of his age, Donald Trump still stands tall at 6 foot 3, according to his recent White House annual physical.

But on Thursday, standing beside 6 foot 4 NFL star Harrison Butker, the 79-year-old president didn’t quite measure up. Despite their one-inch difference on paper, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker towered over the president, even factoring in distortion from camera angles.

President Donald Trump appeared noticeably shorter than Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, even accounting for distortion from camera angles. Jim Watson/Getty Images

Butker’s height is listed as 6 foot 4 on his Kansas City Chiefs, NFL and ESPN stats pages. His stats page from his college years at Georgia Tech listed him as 6 foot 3.

On Fox News’ live feed, Butker’s head grazed the top edge of the frame, while Trump’s signature coif appeared to sit several inches below. The president was joined by Butker and other athletes—including 6 foot 4 WWE icon Triple H—to announce his executive order bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test to public schools.

Meanwhile, Vice President J.D. Vance, also in attendance, looked to match up more closely to Trump in height. Vance is 6 foot 2, according to his communications director, William Martin.

Trump has long shown a preoccupation with height, often touting the stature of his son, Barron, who appears to be between 6 foot 7 and 6 foot 9.

Vice President J.D. Vance is 6 foot 2, according to his communications director. Jim Watson/Getty Images

The medical report released by Trump’s physician in April put him at 75 inches, or 6 foot 3. Back in 2012, however, Trump listed his height at 6 foot 2 in his New York drivers license, which Politico obtained through an open records request.

It appears that during the decade that took him from reality TV to the presidency, Trump experienced a late-in-life growth spurt. By 2018, his first White House medical report put him at 6 foot 3.

Trump often touts his "very tall son" Barron, who is reportedly between 6 foot 7 and 6 foot 9. Jim Watson/Getty Images

Trump did not acknowledge the height discrepancy as he introduced Butker, 30, with a glowing endorsement at Thursday’s executive order signing ceremony, calling him a “handsome guy.”

“That’s usually not my thing but he is a good looking sucker,” he said, looking up at Butker, who smiled shyly.

Trump described Butker, who clinched the Super Bowl LVII title for the Chiefs with a game-winning field goal, as “one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history—a young guy still. He can kick it long, I think he’s—I guess he’s considered the best there is in the business.”

Butker endorsed Trump during a Josh Hawley for Senate event back in October, saying “I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president.”

Donald Trump holds the arm of Triple H, while delivering remarks at the White House. Kent Nishimura/Reuters

The White House event also featured golfer Bryson DeChambeau and former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, among others. In addition to reintroducing the fitness test, Trump’s executive order will also expand the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

During Thursday’s event, Butker said he was “obviously very excited to be here” and thanked Trump for “allowing me to serve on the council.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for confirmation on Trump’s height.