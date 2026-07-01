MAGA Panelist Roasted on CNN for Laughable Trump Cash Grab Defense

A MAGA panelist was mercilessly roasted for his laughable defense of Donald Trump’s presidential cash grab.

Trump, 80, had the staggering scale of his personal income laid bare Tuesday when the U.S. Office of Government Ethics released a sprawling 927-page financial disclosure, offering a detailed look at how extensively he has profited while leading the country.

The president reported at least $2.2 billion in income for 2025 from cryptocurrency ventures, real estate holdings, legal settlements, and other revenue streams.

But Joe Borelli, the former New York State Representative and an ardent backer of the president, suggested on CNN that it is normal for a billionaire to make billions, ignoring the fact that much of the windfall has come during Trump’s current stint in office.

Mockler roasts the Trump Borelli. CNN / NewsNight

On NewsNight with Abby Phillip on Monday, Borelli swiftly saw his take slaughtered. Other guests snickered throughout as Borelli offered his eyebrow-raising mitigation.

“Are you concerned about how much money Trump has raked in in one year?” host Abby Phillip asked him.

“Am I concerned with a billionaire making more billions? No, I’m not,” he responded.

He said this despite having said moments earlier, “We should all be concerned about people in public office profiting off their office.”

$TRUMP meme coin dinner signage from an event last year. Nick Pinto

“Nobody who voted for Donald Trump, a guy with, you know, skyscrapers with his name on it, with a plane that has his name on it, is suspect of him making money,” he said.

He was then roasted by 23-year-old Democratic whizz Adam Mockler. “Joe, you make a great politician, weaving around all of these answers,” he said, prompting the studio guests to laugh at Borelli.

“I’m trying,” he joked back.

Mockler continued: “The reality of the situation is Trump is the most corrupt president in American history.”

Protests took place as Trump hosted the buyers of his cryptocurrency “meme coin” at Trump National Golf Club last year. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump pocketed more than $1 billion from crypto alone. That haul included profits from World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture he founded with sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, which sells products including “governance tokens,” as well as the $TRUMP meme coin launched just three days before his inauguration.