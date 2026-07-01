MAGA Panelist Roasted on CNN for Laughable Trump Cash Grab Defense

A MAGA panelist was mercilessly roasted for his laughable defense of Donald Trump’s presidential cash grab.
Trump, 80, had the staggering scale of his personal income laid bare Tuesday when the U.S. Office of Government Ethics released a sprawling 927-page financial disclosure, offering a detailed look at how extensively he has profited while leading the country.
The president reported at least $2.2 billion in income for 2025 from cryptocurrency ventures, real estate holdings, legal settlements, and other revenue streams.
But Joe Borelli, the former New York State Representative and an ardent backer of the president, suggested on CNN that it is normal for a billionaire to make billions, ignoring the fact that much of the windfall has come during Trump’s current stint in office.
On NewsNight with Abby Phillip on Monday, Borelli swiftly saw his take slaughtered. Other guests snickered throughout as Borelli offered his eyebrow-raising mitigation.
“Are you concerned about how much money Trump has raked in in one year?” host Abby Phillip asked him.
“Am I concerned with a billionaire making more billions? No, I’m not,” he responded.
He said this despite having said moments earlier, “We should all be concerned about people in public office profiting off their office.”
“Nobody who voted for Donald Trump, a guy with, you know, skyscrapers with his name on it, with a plane that has his name on it, is suspect of him making money,” he said.
He was then roasted by 23-year-old Democratic whizz Adam Mockler. “Joe, you make a great politician, weaving around all of these answers,” he said, prompting the studio guests to laugh at Borelli.
“I’m trying,” he joked back.
Mockler continued: “The reality of the situation is Trump is the most corrupt president in American history.”
Trump pocketed more than $1 billion from crypto alone. That haul included profits from World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture he founded with sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, which sells products including “governance tokens,” as well as the $TRUMP meme coin launched just three days before his inauguration.
The president’s family business has also continued cashing in on the Trump name. According to The New York Times, the Trump Organization licensed its brand to developments in Saudi Arabia and Qatar—two countries central to U.S. foreign policy—earning Trump more than $14 million from those deals alone, according to his disclosure. Forbes now estimates his net worth at $6 billion, up sharply from $2.3 billion in 2024, largely because of his cryptocurrency empire.