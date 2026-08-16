MAGA Diehard Turns on Trump After ICE Shatters ‘Storybook Romance’

A three-time Trump voter was left devastated after the immigration policies of the president he repeatedly supported resulted in his wife being taken away.

Tech salesman and former MAGA supporter Brent Jindra, 48, was stunned when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained his wife, Galina Bobreneva, after the couple landed at Burbank Airport in California, The New York Times reported.

“A U.S. citizen just watched his wife get dragged away and had no idea where she was going,” Jindra, who voted for President Donald Trump, 80, because of his promises of strict immigration enforcement, recalled of the day.

MAGA voters are turning away from the president over his policies. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Jindra was in town to see clients, while Bobreneva—who is originally from Russia—had traveled with him to visit friends. Instead, she was taken to the Adelanto ICE Processing Facility, leaving Jindra struggling to understand how his wife, who “did not jump a wall, she did not swim a river,” could be detained when she “came in Trump’s beautiful, big front door.”

Bobreneva arrived in the U.S. in 2021 on a tourist visa, which she later extended after the war in Ukraine broke out. She applied for asylum in 2022, before meeting Jindra.

“It was your storybook romance,” Jindra told the Times of their relationship. The couple met in March 2025 and married that December. In April, Jindra petitioned to sponsor his wife for a marriage-based green card.

By the time she was detained, Bobreneva had reportedly received official confirmation that her application had been accepted and had already been fingerprinted as part of the process. Her lawyer has asserted that she was never out of lawful status.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent patrols at Washington Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“I never thought that it was so easy to take freedom from anyone,” she told the Times, describing conditions inside the Adelanto ICE Processing Facility as making her feel “like a piece of meat, not like a human.” She said the lights were kept on around the clock and that women were crammed together inside the facility. A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official disputed her characterization in a statement to the Times.

Bobreneva’s account comes as scrutiny of ICE’s treatment of detainees and use of force continues to mount. On Monday, DHS announced that ICE plans to equip its agents with gloves capable of delivering painful electric shocks to migrants.

The announcement came weeks after a July ACLU report, which reviewed more than 1,200 immigration enforcement operations involving ICE, found that nearly a third involved the use or threat of force. Overall, thirty-two detainees died in ICE custody in 2025—the agency’s deadliest year in more than two decades, according to a Guardian tally published at the end of the year.

Bobreneva was released on July 29 on a $35,000 bond and fitted with an ankle monitor. Her case remains ongoing, and she must report to ICE and appear in court, as the proceedings could take months to resolve.

“The allure of the MAGA campaign was around illegal entries of criminals,” Jindra told the Times. The DHS said in a statement to the Times that Jindra’s wife was “an illegal alien” who was targeted for arrest because “she overstayed her welcome in violation of our nation’s laws.”

“We are living in fear in my own country,” Jindra said.

The tech salesman is not the only Trump voter to become frustrated with the president’s policies.

An MS NOW segment from June featuring Trump voters—including some who have supported him in every election since 2016—captured growing frustration directed at the president.

“The average American is struggling to make ends meet right now. And nobody wants to hear ‘the war’s almost over.’ Nobody wants to hear ‘it’s gonna get better,’” said Chris Tackett, a three-time Trump voter from Ohio who works as a truck driver.

In a separate segment aired in August, the network spoke to an Ohio mother and three-time Trump voter who broke down in tears as she described how the affordability crisis was making life increasingly difficult.

“You can’t do anything,” she said, pointing to rising gas prices that have made it difficult to “afford to breathe at this point.” She also admitted she felt “hurt” by what she sees happening in the country.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.