MAGA Plots Secretly Surrendering Key State to Rising Dem Star

Republican strategists are privately assessing whether a high-profile Senate contest has drifted out of reach, according to The New York Times.

With roughly six weeks remaining before voters head to the polls, the electoral climate has turned sharply against Republicans, and the battleground now reaches into territories President Donald Trump previously secured three times, often by substantial margins.

Georgia stands out as the primary major prize political insiders warn could drop off the map, despite Senator Jon Ossoff—the Democratic incumbent—entering the campaign holding his party’s most fragile seat.

Jon Ossoff is a former documentary filmmaker and journalist. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The 39-year-old lawmaker is already being discussed in some circles as a potential 2028 presidential hopeful. “We have never felt better,” remarked New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, during an interview with The Times, while adding the caveat, “It’s not an easy map.”

Strategists across the aisle note that Democratic-held seats in Michigan and New Hampshire currently offer Republicans better odds than Georgia.

To flip control of the chamber, Democrats must pick up at least four seats—including two in states Trump captured by double digits—while holding every seat they currently occupy.

Advertising data from tracking firm AdImpact as of Wednesday indicates Georgia is the only top-tier Senate battleground where Republicans haven’t reserved more airtime than Democrats.

Rep. Mike Collins could be getting sidelined. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Consequently, certain Republican figures have quietly started weighing whether to redirect campaign capital away from the state entirely, where party nominee Representative Mike Collins continues to lag behind Ossoff in public surveys.

At a Dallas donor gathering hosted by Senate Republican operatives last week, a slide presentation showcased four “quality” Senate recruits: Representative Ashley Hinson in Iowa, Michael Whatley in North Carolina, former Representative Mike Rogers in Michigan, and former Senator John E. Sununu in New Hampshire, according to an event attendee who captured an image of the display.

Although Collins attended, he was notably absent from the presentation. “We have received continued investment from Republicans,” maintained Meyer Siegfried, a spokesman for Collins.

“Any claims to the contrary are not based in reality.”

Even so, the advertising push connected to Trump’s super PAC has allocated a mere $2.2 million to Georgia—a minor fraction compared to the $29 million directed to Michigan and New Hampshire combined.

Meanwhile, Ossoff has focused his message on confronting the president and his inner circle over corruption allegations, alongside sharp jabs at Trump’s bond with 35-year-old staffer Natalie Harp, which circulated widely last month and provoked a heated reaction from White House officials.

Addressing a crowd at an August rally, Ossoff outlined several ways he contends Trump is failing in office, pointing out that he “sleeps through his meetings,” plays golf, trades stocks, and “drains our munitions and oil reserves” for an unnecessary conflict.

“See, he doesn’t want to do the job,” Ossoff said of Trump. “He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”