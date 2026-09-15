Rising Dem Star Sounds Alarm on How Trump Is ‘Compromised’

Rising Democratic star Jon Ossoff has warned that President Donald Trump is “compromised” in his defense of AI.

Trump, 80, has been vocally defending the artificial intelligence industry after serious fears were raised by a former Anthropic employee who warned that AI could wipe out humanity within a decade.

“The people that say AI is going to destroy the World, and that Data Centers are bad for your neighborhood, are the same people that said, just a short time ago, that the World would be extinguished by ‘Climate Change,’ Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday. ”That HOAX never worked out for them, and now they’re on to the next one."

Lawrence O'Donnell interviews Jon Ossoff over Trump's AI claims. MS NOW

During an appearance on The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday evening, the MS NOW host asked the 39-year-old Georgia senator what he believed an “active, alert” president should be doing in the face of the immediate global threat posed by AI.

“This is a moment that calls for wise and capable leadership,” Ossoff replied, calling for tech CEOs to testify “immediately” before Congress, as well as having inspectors visit their laboratories.

The Democrat also said America needs to be fortified against bioterrorism, calling it “one of the most significant potential threats” associated with AI.

He added, “But Donald Trump basically says we’re gonna sit on our hands and hope for the best. And remember, he’s conflicted.”

Jon Ossoff says Donald Trump is comprised over his eldest son's business interests. Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Ossoff then mentioned 1789 Capital, the venture capital firm in which Donald Trump Jr. is a partner and which invests in companies such as betting firm Polymarket and vape manufacturers Juul, as well as AI ventures Cerebras Systems and Reflection AI.

“They’ve invested heavily in AI labs,” Ossoff said of 1789 Capital. “They’ve invested heavily in data centers. So the first family has a financial stake in this industry. And as a result, the President of the United States is compromised.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the Trump Organization for comment.

On Sunday, a reporter asked Trump if he had spoken to tech leaders about the new concerns over AI, suggesting he seemed to “downplay” any fears.

“I’m not downplaying, but it’s going to be more good than bad, by a lot,” Trump said. He then admitted he does use AI, saying he “didn’t want to get into” his particular use of the technology, despite often spamming his Truth Social feed with AI slop.

Ossoff also weighed in on the news that Donald Trump Jr. had his wedding to new wife Bettina partially funded by a Russian oligarch.

In a post on Instagram, Bettina Trump called Umar Kremlev, a “dear friend.” Kremlev, who heads the International Boxing Association and has close ties to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, covered hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses for the three-day Bahamas wedding weekend in May.

Trump Jr. and Bettina got married in May after getting engaged in December 2025. Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

When asked by O’Donnell about the revelation, Ossoff said, “We are witnessing people drunk with power, who are utterly reckless, utterly corrupt, and obviously believe that they live with impunity. They believe they’re untouchable. They believe they’re invincible.”

He called for people to back him in the Senate race in Georgia, saying, “Let’s teach Donald Trump a lesson he’ll never forget.”