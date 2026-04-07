MAGA Pod Bro Predicts Crushing Trump Humiliation

Even a diehard MAGA podcaster thinks President Donald Trump will fold on his Iran threats.

Timcast host Tim Pool, 40, predicted that Trump would back down in his high-stakes standoff with Iran as the president’s self-imposed Tuesday night deadline for a deal stokes widespread concern.

The right-wing podcaster, who vouched for Trump in the last two presidential elections, put on his foreign policy hat on Tuesday after Trump warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Iran resists his threats.

Tim Pool on X

“Trump’s safest play is off-ramp and declare victory,” Pool said in a post on X. “Iran is driven by ideology and is not going to back down leaving Trump with two options: Total Annihilation or Retreat.”

“Both will be bad but retreat is the safer and easier option. Trump will likely back down,” he added.

The beanie-bound podcaster joined a growing chorus of MAGAworld influencers who have squirmed at the 79-year-old president’s increasingly dark rhetoric about the Iran war.

Early Tuesday morning, 12 hours ahead of his 8 p.m. ET deadline, Trump penned a menacing Truth Social post.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” he said. “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!” he concluded.

Shawn Ryan, another manosphere podcaster who has turned on Trump in recent months, pointed out the president’s flip-flopping on Iran.

Shawn Ryan on X

“A few weeks ago, he said he was going to liberate the Iranian people from an evil regime,” he wrote on X. “Now he has changed his plan to kill them all. The President of the United States in a nutshell…”

When reached for comment, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt merely reiterated the president’s deadline.

“The Iranian regime has until 8 p.m. Eastern Time to meet the moment and make a deal with the United States. Only the president knows where things stand and what he will do,” she said.

Former MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, a leading America First conservative, called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment, which established a procedure for succession in case of presidential incapacity.

“25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness,” she said in response to Trump’s Truth Social post.