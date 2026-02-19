Top MAGA Bro Hints at Trump’s Decaying Health

A leading MAGA podcaster questioned the president’s health in a shady social media post.

Shawn Ryan, a conservative podcaster and former Navy SEAL with over 5.8 million subscribers on YouTube, offered a grim analysis of the president’s mental faculties after his appearance at the inaugural meeting of his “Board of Peace” on Thursday.

“Ummm... I know we all thought the last guy had dementia but...” Ryan, 43, wrote on X in response to a post from the White House saying there is “nothing more important than PEACE.”

The MAGA podcaster went against the grain, criticizing the president's ailing mental faculties. Shawn Ryan/X

During Trump’s peace-focused meeting, held while the U.S. is amassing its military assets in the Middle East to prepare for a potential war with Iran, the 79-year-old president rambled for 45 minutes in front of a group of world leaders.

He bragged about his past peace deals, complained about various grievances, reiterated his preference for women while lauding “young, handsome men,” and attacked political allies. After he finished speaking, he then struggled to stay awake while other leaders spoke.

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Argentina's President Javier Milei, and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev wait around for a group photo during the inaugural meeting of the "Board of Peace" hosted by President Donald Trump at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on February 19, 2026. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has continually bragged about his cognitive function, despite frequent testing for signs of dementia and examples of his deteriorating mental state.

During a speech at the White House last week, where Trump crowned himself as the “Undisputed Champion of Coal,” the president had a major slip-up that prompted concern over his mental state.

“I’m proud to officially name the undispuut...” the president said before muttering unintelligibly for a couple of seconds.

“When did this come out? Mr. Speaker,” he said before getting back on track.

President and CEO of Peabody Energy Jim Grech awards Trump a trophy declaring him the "undisputed champion of coal." Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The president and his supporters relentlessly criticized his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, for his supposed mental decline throughout his term in office.

Ryan, who hosted Trump on his podcast in 2024, previously put the president’s administration on blast on Tuesday for their botched handling of the Epstein files, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi and her Department of Justice.

Ryan said Bondi was "gonna protect pedophiles." Shawn Ryan/X

In a profanity-laden rant responding to Bondi’s Epstein testimony to Congress, where she attempted to deflect questioning by highlighting the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting 50,000, Ryan said, “Nobody gives a f---.”

“What you should be talking about is how you are going to investigate and prosecute any pedophiles that are running around on Epstein Island that you’re affiliated with,” Ryan said in the video.

Bondi was very combative during her testimony last week, oftentimes resorting to personal insults. Win McNamee/Getty Images

He asserted that Bondi was “going to protect pedophiles” instead of going after them, using the Dow’s success to avoid prosecuting Epstein’s co-conspirators.

“Are you f---ing out of your mind?” he said.