MAGA Pundit Banned by CNN Posts Behind-the-Scenes Tell All

Conservative pundit Ryan Girdusky on Tuesday posted a behind-the-scenes account of his now-infamous appearance on CNN Monday night, during which he suggested a Muslim guest on the network was a supporter of terrorist group Hezbollah—earning him an apparent ban from the network’s airwaves. He claimed Mehdi Hasan, the co-panelist he directed the offensive remark to, stormed off set after the incident, at which time host Abby Phillip asked him to leave the set as well. Girdusky also whined in a paywalled Substack post about “double standards” at the network, where “liberal guests would be able to get away with just about whatever they wanted.” Girdusky, who previously worked at a JD Vance SuperPAC, wrote, “I never strived to be someone on TV. I just don’t care that much. People always talk about a brand, and I guess that’s mine; I really don’t give a s--t.” He then claimed, per the Daily Mail, that “no one will remember” his apparent “joke,” and lashed out at CNN. ”That’s the way the news media works; it tries to feed outrage, fear, and anxiety to its dwindling audience in order to keep the lights on. I was just one more chink in the outrage machine’s chain," he wrote. “So if you’re ever canceled from a cable news network, remember, everyone forgets after a few days. It’s not as important as telling the truth and occasionally a joke.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT