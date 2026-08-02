MAGA Pundit Has Dire Warning for Trump

President Donald Trump will watch the entire MAGA movement crumble if Democrats take control of the House and Senate in upcoming midterm elections, said conservative influencer Dave Rubin.

Appearing on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast, Rubin predicted “completely bananas” infighting on the right that he compared to “rats jumping from a ship.”

“And then you’re going to have all these people leaving Trump and trying to pick up the pieces. It’s going to be complete chaos,” he said, stressing that the upcoming November elections could not be “more important.”

“People really better understand that it’s not that Trump has two-and-a-half-years left. He may only have three months left,” Rubin said.

Both Rubin and Sean Hannity agreed that Trump would be impeached if Democrats sweep the midterms, though Rubin said he didn’t think any such bid would actually succeed in removing him from office.

“They’re not going to get enough votes in the Senate one way or another, or something,” he predicted.

Then Rubin put forward his doomsday scenario.

“The point is that the process to end these last 10 years of MAGA and everything that has happened since 2015 will begin.”

Hannity on his podcast. Hang Out with Sean Hannity/X

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rubin said he just wanted Republicans to understand the stakes of November’s polls.

Hannity dropped the clip of their discussion on X as a teaser for the full podcast which releases on Tuesday.

Polling is not looking good for the Republican party heading into the midterms. With Trump’s approval finding new lows as the war in Iran drags on, congressional candidates are also struggling to cut through.

Many are campaigning on cost of living issues even as they are aligned with a president who has said he loves inflation and couldn’t care less about cost of living.

The Democrats are eyeing not just a majority in the House, but the possibility of one in the Senate.