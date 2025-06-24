Scott Jennings Boasts the U.S. Violates International Law ‘All the Time’

CNN’s resident MAGA commentator left a fellow panelist’s jaw on the floor after suggesting there’s little international legal authorities can do to keep the U.S. from violating the sovereignty of other countries.

“Who’s gonna stop us?” Jennings said on Monday night’s broadcast of CNN’s NewsNight With Abby Phillip during a discussion about President Donald Trump’s weekend strikes against nuclear sites in Iran.

The conservative pundit’s comments came after Pete Seat, a former White House spokesperson under George W. Bush, argued the Trump administration’s aggression against the Islamic Republic had been more than warranted.

Jennings told the CNN panel that the United States violates international law "all the time" before asking, "who's gonna stop us?" Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“The Iranians do not speak the language of diplomacy unless force is used, and that is what President Trump and the United States used this past weekend in a precision, perfection way,” he said.

Cornel West, a philosopher and activist who stood as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 election, rebuked Seat and said the strikes had been “illegal, unconstitutional.”

West, who seemed knocked back by Jennings' response, said he thought "morality ought to play some role" in U.S. foreign policy. Anadolu Agency

Seat responded by arguing the attack had not been “illegal in any way, shape or form,” to which West replied, “Of course, it is a violation of international law. You can’t violate the sovereignty of a country.”

Jennings shot right back: “Why? We do it all the time?”

Apparently unconvinced that if you do something enough, it becomes okay, West replied that “you would think morality ought to play some role.”