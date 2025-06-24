MAGA Senator Insists There’s ‘No Doubt’ Trump Will Win the Nobel Peace Prize

MAGA senator Katie Britt insisted there is “no doubt” Donald Trump will win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Appearing on Hannity on Monday night, Britt gushed over the president’s peacemaking prowess after Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Early Tuesday, Trump accused both sides of violating the agreement, telling reporters at the White House: “They don’t know what the f--- they’re doing!”

“President Trump is going to win the Nobel Peace Prize, no doubt!” Britt claimed on Fox News. “You look at what he’s done with the Congo and Rwanda. You look where he is with Pakistan and India and what he has done there. And then you look at this—what everyone talked about but no one thought was possible. He has brought peace to a region that needed stability. He has shown what America First policy actually is.”

The Alabama senator claimed Trump’s actions in the Middle East have saved American lives, and that “Democrats don’t know what to say” in response.

“Their silence has never been louder,” Britt added. “Because President Trump just keeps winning and they don’t know what to do.”

Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—Trump angrily warned Israel not to breach the ceasefire and said he was “not happy” with either side of the conflict. Leah Mills/Reuters

The president could barely contain his glee as he declared an end to the “12 Day War” on Monday, hours after Iran launched missiles at American military bases in Qatar and Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump wrote.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR.’ This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!”

Trump declared an end to the "12 Day War" in a post on Truth Social. Truth Social

But two hours later, Israel accused Iran of violating the terms of the ceasefire and that the IDF would “respond forcefully” to the attack with “intense strikes” on Tehran. Trump claimed early Tuesday that Israel “is not going to attack Iran” and insisted that his ceasefire remains in effect.

Trump has long coveted a Nobel Peace Prize, following previous attempts to broker a ceasefire last month between India and Pakistan after their conflict in Kashmir threatened to spill out into all-out war.

Pakistan’s government formally announced plans to nominate Trump for the prize on Saturday after the president had a closed-door meeting with Asim Munir, the head of Pakistan’s army, at the White House.

But Pakistan dramatically changed its tone less than 24 hours later after Trump bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities, a move which Islamabad condemned as “a serious violation of international law.”

Pakistan condemned Trump for bombing Iran less than 24 hours after nominating him for the Nobel Prize. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

India, meanwhile, has denied that Trump deserves credit for a ceasefire secured between India and Pakistan in May—which ended hostilities that erupted after India blamed Pakistan for an attack on tourists in Kashmir, which left 26 dead—despite Trump claiming that trade with the U.S. was offered to secure the truce.

“PM Modi clearly told President Trump that during this entire incident, at no time, at any level, were there any talks on issues like India-U.S. trade deal or mediation between India and Pakistan through America,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced in a video statement.