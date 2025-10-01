MAGA Rages at Netflix Thanks to Triggered Elon Musk Post

Elon Musk is behind a wave of MAGA users canceling their Netflix subscriptions over the perfect storm of a transgender character in a children’s show, criticism of slain activist Charlie Kirk, and fake information.

Right-wing social media account Libs of TikTok shared a post featuring a clip from long-cancelled Netflix’s animated show Dead End Paranormal Park, and Musk, the self-styled champion of free speech, amplified it.

The clip posted features the lead character, 17-year-old Barney, admitting they are transgender. Another character in the clip, Norma, is a 17-year-old bisexual and autistic girl.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is not happy with Netflix. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“OMG. Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN,” the Libs of TikTok posted on X. “This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS. It’s being promoted on @netflix kids now. Parents- BEWARE.”

Dead End Paranormal Park ran for only two seasons on Netflix before being cancelled in January 2023.

The show’s creator, Hamish Steele, said in 2020 there had been “absolutely no pushback from Netflix” about LGBTQ representation, and added, “I think it was actually a key reason they wanted it.”

The account then posted social media messages seemingly by Steele, including an apparent post replying to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer sympathizing about the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

“Why the f--- are you even commenting on this, d---head,” the post to Starmer read, adding “a random nazi gets shot and it’s a public statement. You’re such a f---ing evil s---.”

Musk retweeted the original post with the caption “This is not ok.”

Elon Musk says he has cancelled his Netflix subscription. X

He then reposted a follower who displayed his Netflix membership cancellation with the reason listed as “Hamish Steele celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder.”

The billionaire claimed he had also cancelled his Netflix subscription.

The Daily Beast has contacted Netflix for comment.

Steele has hit back on BlueSky, stating on Tuesday, “My Instagram comments are now flooded with replies saying I AM CHARLIE KIRK and that I celebrated his death (which I never did).”

BlueSky post by animator Hamish Steele. BlueSky

Another Steele post read, “It is genuinely funny that Elon Musk has now seen a clip from Dead End. He’s on the list with people I know for a fact have watched it along with Ben Shapiro and Eric Adams.”

Steele also posted Musk’s original X post, noting, “It’s probably going to be a very odd day.”

Social media users had also mocked Steele’s “he/they/whatever” pronouns listed on his account.