Rapper Azealia Banks has been forced to delete a post where she ranted about adult-teen relationships in defense of President Donald Trump.

It comes as Trump feels like heat over the alleged Epstein files as his MAGA base calls for all information about the dead pedophile’s connections to be released.

The 34-year-old rapper copped a wave of backlash after she took to X to defend statutory rape.

“OK in Donald Trump’s defense—fucking 14 year old girls was really only made a social taboo in the 1990s,” said Banks in a tweet. “I’m honestly not surprised or mad at Trump for getting some 15 year old p---y because those were the times.”

Banks continued her disgusting rant by blaming underage victims.

“I really don’t get why women are fronting like they weren’t f--king 40 year olds at 15 like come on now.”

While the age of consent in the U.S. ranges between 16 and 18 depending on state, Banks appears to draw the line at 10-year-olds. But for children 13 and above, Banks nonchalantly says “who cares, move on.”

While the tweet has since been deleted, Banks has not stepped down from her stance, continuing to defend pedophilic relations with expletive-filled tweets.

No. We should understand that those were the times and figure out how to make it better in the future than - obsessing about shit that already happened and shit global governments are never going to give proof of because THE ENTIRETY OF THE GLOBAL ELITE IN EVERY CORNER OF… https://t.co/bYqFRkKrOz — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) July 27, 2025

X users have understandably responded with anger to Banks’ statements.

“Azealia Banks has taken a break from defending Israel’s genocide to come out in staunch defense of pre-2000s pedophilia,” said one user.

“Ask not what your local pedo can do for you[.] And what you can do for your local pedo‚” responded Banks when an X user said “just when you thought she couldn’t get worse.”

President Donald Trump has come under fire in recent weeks for his close relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The rapper has displayed a complex and contradictory relationship with Trump, often sparking controversy for her affiliation with him.

Banks has been an avid Trump supporter since his first term, but has recently stated this year that she regrets voting for him.

A photo of a quote gracing the background of Banks’ X profile states, “The smartest people I know all have this in common: They change their minds often... The goal isn’t to be right, it’s to get it right.”

Despite all her regrets surrounding Trump, the disgraced rapper has continued to defend the president over his handling of Epstein.

“Ok so if 16 is the age of consent for the UK in 2025, it is not that far of a stretch to consider that 40-50 years ago — mother f--kers weren’t following those rules. Ppl r just winding it up and I honestly have to go now," the rapper said on X.