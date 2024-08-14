Lil Pump has backtracked on his Kamala Harris diss track.

The rapper, who last week called the vice president a “stupid a-s b---h” on Instagram and said he would release a diss track about her, took to X Wednesday to change his tune.

“Not dropping a diss song…I know some ppl wanted it but it would hurt what we are fighting for which is to get President Trump in office. Can’t stoop down to the liberals level…IM DROPPING A PRO TRUMP SONG WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE TRUMP TEAM!! YES THIS IS BIG!! MAGA,” Lil Pump wrote on X along with a photo of himself sporting a MAGA hat.

Commenters seemed to be in favor of this change of heart.

The new Donald Trump song will be the latest in a string of stunts Lil Pump has pulled to show his intense support for the former president.

Previously, he showed his devotion by tattooing Trump’s mugshot on his leg and appearing at a 2020 rally where Trump mistakenly called him “Little Pimp.”

Despite backing down from the diss track, Kamala Harris is still on the rapper’s radar. On Tuesday, he fired off another X that took aim at Harris.

“People are underestimating the threat Kamala Harris poses to our country. You’re only canceled if you believe it. 2024 is the year of not giving a F--K. I’m voting for Trump. Are you?” the message read.

He’s also gone as far as to falsely speculate on Harris’ race. “First off, Kamala Harris is not black she’s Indian,” he said in an Instagram video.