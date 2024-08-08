MAGA Rapper Says He’s Quitting America if Trump Loses

Rapper Lil Pump did not mince words when he lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris on his Instagram story on Thursday.

“I swear to god, on my dad’s grave, if this stupid a-s b---h Kamala Harris wins the f---ing election, I’m moving out of America, boy, I swear on everything,” the 23-year-old rapper said in the brief video.

This isn’t the first time Lil Pump has spoken about Harris. TMZ reports that he recently got himself into hot water after he falsely speculated on her race in an Instagram video.

“First off, Kamala Harris is not black she’s Indian. She’s locked up over 1500 for f---ing weed related bulls--t and then she laughed about it,” the rapper said in the video.

His comments, while harsh, aren’t surprising given his fervent support for Donald Trump. He frequently sports MAGA merch on his social media and even posted a selfie with Trump who he called the “greatest president of all time” in the caption.

In 2020 he made an appearance at a Trump rally and was introduced by the former president with the wrong name.

“Speaking of sound, music and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp,” Trump said before correcting “pimp” to “pump.” “There he is. How’s it going? You want to come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump, come on up here.”

“I’ve come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20/20/20. Don’t forget that! And do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!” Lil Pump told the crowd.

According to Billboard, he took his support to new heights in January when he got Trump’s mugshot tattooed on his thigh.