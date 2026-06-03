MAGA Rep Deletes Vile Post After GOP Colleagues Call It Out

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles deleted a shocking social media post—only after members of his party condemned it.

Ogles, the Tennessee lawmaker who introduced legislation that would allow Donald Trump to serve a third term, on Tuesday went well beyond the more politically tolerable—yet still outdated—stance that the legalization of gay marriage should be overturned.

“Homosexuality has no place in America,” he wrote on X at 10:32 a.m.

Ogles' post during Pride Month was removed after backlash from his own party. X/RepOgles

“Happy Nuclear Family Month,” Ogles, 54, added, on the second day of Pride Month.

But Ogles’ post celebrating that made-up occasion didn’t make it through the day, because Republicans took him to task for it.

Ogles blamed a staffer for the anti-gay post. SETH HERALD/REUTERS

New York Rep. Mike Lawler called it “absolutely idiotic.”

“Homosexuality exists. In America,” Lawler wrote on X. “In fact Andy, you have family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and constituents who are gay and lesbian. It doesn’t make them less than or somehow unworthy of being an American.”

Lawler also told TMZ that his colleague was a “f---ing idiot.”

Lawler called Ogles' post "absolutely idiotic." X/RepMikeLawler

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also opposed Ogles’ statement.

“Well, I think for all of recorded history that homosexuals have been part of humanity, and you know, I got to say, I’m quite libertarian by nature. I think the behavior of consenting adults is their business,” he told TMZ.

George Santos, the former Republican congressman and convicted fraudster, also criticized Ogles’ “insane” post.

“I never thought I’d hear a person I consider a friend say there is no place for me in this country simply because of who I chose to love,” Santos wrote. “I never once pushed my lifestyle onto anyone and have always voted and advocated for conservative principles.”

Ogles' former colleague, George Santos, said he was "saddened" by his "insane" comment. X/Georgesantos

Several Democrats also condemned Ogles’ post.

Ogles, who is married with three children, is no stranger to making inflammatory comments. His anti-gay post on Tuesday echoed one he made about Muslims in March.

“Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie,” he wrote in a post that is still up. The following day, he picked up where he left off, writing, “Muslims are unable to assimilate; they all have to go back.”

A year ago, Ogles also demanded the deportation of then-New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani over eight-year-old rap lyrics.

Ogles’ office did not immediately respond to a Daily Beast inquiry about whether he stands by the content of his deleted X post. However, at 9:51 p.m.—nearly 12 hours after the original post had been sent—Ogles attempted to explain himself.

“Earlier today while working on the farm, my phone began going crazy because of a post made by a member of my comms team,” Ogles wrote on X of the incident. “The post was stupid, hurtful, and a complete distraction from my America First focus. The employee has been reprimanded.”

The Daily Beast has also contacted the White House and House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office for comment.