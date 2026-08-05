Creepy MAGA Rep, 65, Does 3.30AM Reveal About Running Again

MAGA North Carolina Rep. Chuck Edwards has announced that he is abandoning his re-election bid after the House Ethics Committee ruled that he had sexually harassed two young female staffers.

On Monday, the committee recommended that the Donald Trump-endorsed congressman be censured after finding that he had violated sexual harassment and hostile workplace rules by leaving two of his staff “uncomfortable” by lavishing them with expensive gifts and “unwanted” attention.

In a statement posted on X just after 3:30 a.m. ET, Edwards, 65, confirmed he will not be seeking another term representing North Carolina’s 11th congressional district.

“After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign. I will complete my current term,” Edwards wrote. “Serving Western North Carolina has been the honor of my life. Thank you for your trust, prayers, and support. God bless WNC and America.”

Chuck Edwards posted his decision to end his re-election bid at 3:32 a.m. ET. X/Chuck Edwards

There had been pressure on Edwards to end his re-election bid after the damning conclusion of the House Ethics Committee investigation into his behavior.

The probe found that Edwards had engaged in “persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct” towards two young female staffers.

This included going “beyond norms of professional behavior” by giving both women lavish gifts such as expensive jewelry, purses, guns, a robotic vacuum, as well as vacations, tickets to performances, and one-on-one dinners.

Edwards also frequently made comments “regarding their appearance and dress, inviting them to intimate dinners and vacations, sending notes regarding his effusive affection, and inviting them to other activities as a way to spend time together.”

“While Representative Edwards denied that any of his conduct was intended as a sexual or romantic advance, his pattern of behavior would lead a reasonable observer to interpret it as such,” the committee said.

The ethics committee blasted Chuck Edwards for not having “acknowledged or taken responsibility for the harm he caused.” Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The investigation found that while there is no evidence that Edwards engaged in sexual activity with or explicitly propositioned either of the female staffers, he was still in violation of the “spirit of rules prohibiting sexual harassment of and unwanted advances to House staffers.”

Edwards was among a host of Republicans who could lose their seats in November’s midterm elections.

Last week, election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifted his race from a “lean” Republican win to a “toss-up.”

“My heart goes out to the young women who took these roles to serve our community,” Edwards’ Democratic opponent, Jamie Ager, said in a statement following Monday’s censure recommendation. “We deserve leaders with the moral character Western North Carolina can be proud of.”