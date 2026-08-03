MAGA Rep, 65, Busted Preying on Young Women With Creepy Gifts

The bipartisan House Ethics Committee found “substantial evidence” that a Republican congressman sexually harassed two female staffers.

Two-term Rep. Chuck Edwards, 65, provided the women with lavish gifts, invited them to private dinners and on vacations, and sent them long, personal letters, according to a 25-page report released by the committee Monday after a monthslong investigation.

The committee recommended that the North Carolina lawmaker be censured and called for a full House vote to punish him on the floor. The recommendation marks the first time the Ethics Committee has urged censure of a House member since 2010.

Edwards speaks to a crowd during a congressional town hall meeting on March 13, in Asheville. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A censure is a public denunciation for misconduct by a member of Congress. Though it is considered one of Congress’ most severe forms of punishment, the move is little more than symbolic, and would not strip Edwards of his office or voting privileges if passed.

Edwards, who has been married for 46 years, has previously denied the allegations, which were first reported by Axios. On Monday, a spokesperson for the lawmaker did not respond to a request for comment.

In its report, the committee said it conducted 16 witness interviews and reviewed more than 1,500 pages of “documentary evidence” related to Edwards’ relationships with two female staffers, whom he brought to Washington after they worked for him during his time as a state representative.

In the report, the women were identified as Staffer 1 and Staffer 2. They were 19 and in their early 20s, respectively, when they first began working for the congressman.

Both women, as well as current and former staffers interviewed by the committee, alleged they received preferential treatment compared with other staff members.

Edwards allegedly surprised the women with lavish gifts, including thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry, flowers, Broadway tickets to see Hamilton, and trips to Las Vegas and New York City, among other things. He also wrote emotional poems for one of the women and performed chores at her home, including, she alleged, skipping House votes to decorate her Christmas tree.

An excerpt of the 25-page report detailing just a few of the acts that Edwards' staffers say made them uncomfortable. Screenshot/ethics.house.gov/ethics.house.gov

In another instance, Edwards allegedly brought the younger staffer to an event at the White House, surprising her with flowers and texting her beforehand that he wanted the evening to be “perfect.” She told the committee he later tried to pressure her into continuing the evening with him.

On another occasion, the congressman allegedly left a congressional event because the younger staffer had brought a date. He later said he did not want to be “in the way.”

In a handwritten letter Edwards sent to one of the staffers, which was previously reported by Axios, the congressman called her “the most amazing woman.”

“I only wish I could explain the joy and meaning to me for the time we spent together at the office—but especially away from it,” the letter read. “Your kindness, encouragement, and light-heartedness have written a complex chapter in my heart that I will never stop reading.”

Both women testified to the committee that the gifts and other conduct were “highly unprofessional, made the women feel uncomfortable, and/or gave the appearance of a sexual or romantic advance,” according to the report. They alleged Edwards’ conduct ultimately forced them to leave his office.

The allegations against Edwards mark the latest in a series of sexual misconduct and abuse allegations involving members of Congress. Earlier this year, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell and Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales were forced from their positions amid allegations of sexual misconduct.