MAGA Rep Cornered on Creepy Mailbox Video

MAGA Rep. Randy Fine is denying he knows what’s happening in a viral video that appears to show him rummaging through a Florida voter’s mailbox while campaigning for re-election.

Ring doorbell footage obtained by TMZ shows Fine, 52, approaching a home on Sunday, Aug. 16, ringing the bell and waiting outside.

While apparently waiting for someone to answer, he opens the homeowner’s exterior mailbox and looks through the envelopes inside.

The footage does not show Fine taking, inserting, or tampering with any mail, meaning the incident does not appear to have been illegal.

Fine was canvassing ahead of Florida's GOP primary on Tuesday. TMZ

Fine’s office initially confirmed to TMZ that the man in the footage was the congressman. But when confronted about the video, Fine questioned whether it was authentic.

NEW: Rep. Randy Fine refuses to admit he was caught on camera going through a Florida voter’s mailbox while campaigning



His office previously confirmed to TMZ that he was the person in the video



Now, he says he’s not sure the video is even real pic.twitter.com/LvmvDT0eQU — Jacob Wasserman (@jacob_wass) September 1, 2026

“I’m not sure it was even real,” he told a TMZ reporter.

“In the last two weeks of the race, there were videos of me doing all kinds of things.”

Asked why his office had confirmed it was him, Fine replied: “No, my office said it looked like me.”

“I don’t know that it was me. I don’t remember doing it. I don’t know why I would have done it. I knocked on 500 doors, so I don’t remember doing it,” he said.

The video shows Fine rummaging through the house's mailbox for several seconds before he rings the doorbell again. TMZ

Fine then raised the possibility that the footage had been generated using AI. When the reporter pointed out that it did not appear AI-generated, Fine responded:

“I’m not saying it is, I’m saying I don’t remember doing that.”

“I’m not gonna say I did something that I don’t remember doing.”

Fine was campaigning ahead of Florida’s Republican primary on Aug. 18 for the state’s 6th District, which he won by a landslide with 58 percent of the vote.

The former gambling industry executive has attracted controversy during his first term in Congress.

Congressman Randy Fine/X

In February, he shared an Islamophobic social media post comparing Muslims to dogs.