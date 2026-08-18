MAGA Rep Caught Rummaging Through Voter’s Mailbox

MAGA congressman Randy Fine has a strange way of connecting with his constituents.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the Florida representative scouring through a homeowner’s mailbox while he was canvassing over the weekend, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

Fine, 52, was campaigning ahead of Florida’s Republican primary on Tuesday, in which he seeks to win the GOP nomination for the state’s sixth congressional district.

The video, time-stamped 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, shows Fine approaching a home, ringing the doorbell, and waiting on the front porch.

Fine was canvassing ahead of Florida's GOP primary on Tuesday. TMZ

As he waited for an answer, the GOP congressman can be seen looking at the homeowner’s mailbox on the exterior wall, opening it, and rifling through the envelopes inside.

The video shows Fine rummaging through the house's mailbox for several seconds before he rings the doorbell again. TMZ

Though the rep’s behavior is not criminal, since he does not tamper with any of the mail inside, it is certainly weird.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Fine’s office for comment.

Fine was sworn in on April 2, 2025, after winning a special election for Florida's sixth congressional district. Octavio Jones/REUTERS

The Florida congressman, formerly a gambling industry executive, has raised eyebrows throughout his first term in Congress.

Last month, he threatened to vote against every rule brought to the House floor by Republicans until the White House canned one of President Donald Trump’s top advisers, Alex Bruesewitz.

Alex Bruesewitz, social media advisor to President Trump, speaks at a lecture event organized by the AfD parliamentary group on the topic of "The global battle for truth: How conservatives can regain the power of interpretation". picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

He made good on his promise when he was the only Republican to vote against a rule deciding how the House would consider several bills that week, even though it would have advanced Trump’s coveted SAVE America Act.

Addressing his no-vote, Fine told the Daily Caller at the time: “Sometimes we’ve got disputes inside the family that need to get sorted out, and it’s something I’m working out with the team, and hopefully we’ll get it sorted out soon.”

Their beef erupted after Bruesewitz, 29, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s podcast in June, referring to Fine as “that creepy fat guy from Florida who endorsed genocide.”

The Trump adviser, who has been highly critical of Israel, added that Fine “has tweeted some ugly things—really ugly things.”

Democrats are pushing to censure Fine after this February post. Congressman Randy Fine/X

In February, Fine shared an Islamophobic social media post comparing Muslims to dogs. The rep’s comment was called out by MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly, who insisted the congressman “went full bigot” and called him a “pathetic sweaty man.”