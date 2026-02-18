Megyn Kelly Joins Dems in Trashing ‘Full Bigot’ MAGA Rep Over Vile Post

Even Megyn Kelly thinks Republican congressman Randy Fine’s comments comparing Muslims to dogs crossed a line.

Kelly, who has used her SiriusXM podcast to defend Jeffrey Epstein and suggest Alex Pretti’s death was his own fault, was outraged at the Florida lawmaker’s comments.

Fine sparked an uproar Sunday when he responded to an X post from a Palestinian-American activist that suggested dogs and humans cannot cohabitate because the animals are “unclean.”

Congressman Randy Fine/X

The congressman responded: “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

This earned the ire of Kelly, who, just before New Yorkers elected Zohran Mamdani to be their mayor, said Muslims “should not be ascending to our mayors and our governors” because “the tenets of Islam are not consistent with Western civilization.”

Despite her previous comments, she blasted Fine for going “full bigot.”

Kelly, one of the few Republicans to speak out against the comment, replied, “wtf is this.”

Fine shot back, replying sarcastically to Kelly’s post, asking, “Figured it out yet?”

“What I figured out, you pathetic sweaty man, is when an idiot Muslim says ‘no dogs in NYC,’ instead of attacking the person or the policy, you went full bigot,” Kelly wrote, before telling Fine to “F‑‑‑ off.”

Fine has since been on a handful of conservative shows and podcasts, including right-wing activist Laura Loomer’s ‘Loomer Unleashed,’ to paint himself as a pro-dog crusader.

On Scott Jennings’ Salem News Channel show, Fine doubled down on his post, saying: “Not only are we supposed to let all these people in, we’re supposed to smile and submit while they redefine what it means to be in America.”

Kelly has pitched her flag alongside Democrats, who immediately rebuked Fine’s comments. On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called him “an Islamophobic, disgusting bigot.”

The Democratic leader also prompted his Republican counterpart, Speaker Mike Johnson, to condemn the post, while other members called for Fine to be censured.

“Republican leaders must hold this so-called Member of Congress accountable,” Jeffries said.

Fine critics have urged Speaker Johnson to take action. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

House Democrats have discussed forcing a censure if Johnson doesn’t act, Axios reported. “I usually hate censure resolutions against members, but I’ve never seen someone deserve one more,” Democratic Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan wrote in a post on X.

“I have raised with CPC leadership that Fine must be censured,” Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna told Axios.

He added: “We cannot stand idly by as Muslim Americans are described as less than dogs by a sitting member. Many of my colleagues feel similarly.”

The poster of the tweet that caused Fine’s meltdown, Nerdeen Kiswani, told The New York Times it was intended as “mild and satirical.”

She had said, “Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.”