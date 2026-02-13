Megyn Kelly Tells MAGA to ‘Calm Down’ About Trump’s New Celeb Bestie

Megyn Kelly wishes MAGA wasn’t so excited about Nicki Minaj.

“I think it’s great that @NICKIMINAJ is Team Trump. But can we pls calm down about it?” the conservative host posted on X on Friday.

Some Minaj fans even claimed on social media that they were “switching to Republican,” since the rapper fully embraced Trump.

Nicki Minaj and President Donald Trump held hands during a White House event. Win McNamee/Getty Images

While some right-wingers are jumping up and down, Kelly said MAGA should chill.

“Conservatives purport not to care about celebrity, and for many, it’s actually true,” she also wrote on X on Friday. “Pls remember that when a celeb occasionally deigns to pay the Right some positive attention.”

Not every conservative in Kelly’s replies agreed.

Far-right MAGA mouthpiece Laura Loomer responded, “@megynkelly prefers we all fawn over @RealCandaceO instead. @NICKIMINAJ is speaking up for persecuted Christians in Nigeria.”

Another person questioned why Kelly tagged Minaj in the post, surmising that the conservative commentator was “doing this for attention.”

And yet another wrote that Kelly seemed “jealous.”

Whether Minaj’s cozying up to Trump will yield a positive return for the president’s favorability remains to be seen. Also up in the air is whether the relationship will give the Trinidadian-born rappers any better shot at obtaining citizenship, following her touting of Trump’s reportedly worthless $1 million “Gold Card.”

Donald Trump shows off a prototype of his "Gold Card" on Air Force One in April. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Originally touted as a “visa based upon an individual’s ability to provide a substantial benefit to the United States,” by the White House, an official told The New York Times that it was “not a Visa document” after Minaj gloated about receiving one from the gracious, charming president in a post to X.

In 2018, prior to her MAGA induction, the rapper revealed that she entered the country illegally.