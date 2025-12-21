Nicki Minaj’s ascension into the world of right-wing politics isn’t going as smoothly as she may have hoped.

The world-famous rapper, who has made headlines this year for publicly praising Donald Trump’s administration, sat down with Erika Kirk at AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on Thursday evening—where she committed a jawdropping faux pas.

The event marked the largest gathering for Turning Point USA since its founder, Erika’s husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed in September. As Erika—now Turning Point USA’s CEO—questioned Minaj about her advice to young men, the moment quickly went off the rails.

Kirk interviewed surprise guest Nicki Minaj on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference. Caylo Seals/Getty Images

“Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president,” the 43-year-old said of Trump, 79.

“And you have amazing role models like the assassin, JD Vance,” Minaj added, as a hush fell over the crowd.

Kirk, 31, was assassinated less than four months ago after being shot in the neck during a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

After what felt like an eternity, Erika swooped in to save Minaj from the stunningly cringe moment, assuring her it was fine.

Charlie Kirk is credited with strengthening MAGA's grip on young men. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

“Trust me, there’s nothing new under the sun that I have not heard so you’re fine,” she told a visibly stressed Minaj.

The exchange somehow grew even more bizarre as Erika began gushing over the Super Bass singer.

“You have to laugh about it, truly,” Erika, 37, said. “This is what’s so beautiful about this moment because if the internet wants to clip it, who cares?”

She went on: “I love this woman, she’s an amazing woman, she has a soul and a heart for the Lord, and words are words, but I know her heart, and it doesn’t even matter. And you say what you want to say because I know your heart.”

This was not the first time Minaj has referred to Vance as an assassin. On Dec. 11, she wrote on X: “But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin. Don’t debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker. He’s the best blend I’ve ever seen of us&them.”

Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss



Top Tier Comedy



Character = 100



But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin. Don’t debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker.



He’s the best blend I’ve ever seen of us&them pic.twitter.com/6dpSKljsNT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 11, 2025

For his part, Vance has also praised the Grammy nominee and sided with her against her longtime rival, rapper Cardi B. The vice president, 41, posted “Nicki > Cardi” in response to a now-deleted Minaj post that reportedly read, “Vance > Rants.”

Minaj has also showered the president with praise online, including complimenting his dancing in one post.

Her support for Trump is not new. In 2020, she told Rolling Stone that while she did not support Trump’s immigration policies or “children being taken away from their parents,” she still thought he was “funny as hell” on Celebrity Apprentice.

During Trump’s second administration, Minaj appears to have set aside that criticism, aligning herself with the president over disputed claims that Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria.

“I would like to thank President Donald Trump for prioritizing this issue and for his leadership on the global stage,” Minaj—who was born in Trinidad—said at a panel for the U.S. mission to the United Nations that she attended alongside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

In a since-deleted post following her U.N. appearance, Minaj wrote on X: “United Nations was a MAGA flex. Trump on da text. Y’all should be afraid of what I’m gon’ do next.”