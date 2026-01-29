Miller’s Wife Uses MAGA Rapper to Distract From Husband Drama

Stephen Miller’s wife took a day off from publicly defending her husband to film with a MAGA rapper.

Katie Miller, 34, hopped on a TikTok trend with Nicki Minaj, 43, to tease the Grammy-nominated rapper’s upcoming appearance on the Katie Miller Pod.

“Posting TikTok trends on X,” Miller wrote in a post on Wednesday. “Queen 🐝 @NICKIMINAJ x @KatieMillerPod 6PM | TUESDAY.”

The 22-second clip shows Miller donning a baby pink suit lip-syncing to “What’s Up?” by the rock band 4 Non Blondes, as the camera slowly pans to Minaj decked out in a red tracksuit paired with a Louis Vuitton purse as she mouthed the words to her own hit, “Beez in the Trap.”

The trend, which mashes up the 1993 rock song with the 2012 rap track featuring 2 Chainz, has been making the rounds on social media since late last year.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Trinidadian artist stirred fresh controversy when she joined President Donald Trump to promote the administration’s so-called Trump Accounts, geared to help parents put away money for their newborn babies.

Nicki Minaj held hands with President Donald Trump at the launch of so-called Trump Accounts for newborns. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Minaj held hands with Trump onstage and admitted, “I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change.” She drew flak from her own fans last year when she came out in support of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and later appeared with his widow, Erika.

But she was unrepentant about her MAGAfication.

“It does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more, and it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more,” she said of the hate she’s received. “We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him and you know the smear campaigns—it’s not gonna work, okay? He has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him. Amen.”

Meanwhile, Miller, who is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, spent her Tuesday defending her husband from subtle jabs thrown by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over the immigration unrest in Minneapolis.

Noem, who was benched by Trump following the fatal shootings of two American citizens during immigration operations, suggested in remarks obtained by Axios that Stephen, one of the president’s top aides, was partly responsible for the chaos.

“Everything I’ve done, I’ve done at the direction of the president and Stephen,” she was quoted as saying.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, and his wife, Katie Miller, met during Trump's first presidential term. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Miller backed her husband by reposting his retorts in a series of posts on X.

“The White House provided clear guidance to DHS that the extra personnel that had been sent to Minnesota for force protection should be used for conducting fugitive operations to create a physical barrier between the arrest teams and the disruptors,” Stephen told the outlet. “We are evaluating why the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) team may not have been following that protocol.”

Katie Miller took her husband's side in a series of X posts. Screenshot/X/X

Social media users reveled in the MAGA blame game.

“Stephen Miller sending his wannabe podcaster wife out to do damage control is the most beta s--t I’ve ever seen,” said political operative Adam Jentleson, founder of the Democratic-aligned Searchlight Institute.

In another post, Miller defended her husband after ‘Latinos for Trump’ co-founder Ileana Garcia told the New York Times that she thinks Trump “will lose the midterms because of Stephen Miller.”