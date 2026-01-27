Spiraling Megyn Kelly Slammed for ‘Evil’ Take on Nurse Killed by Border Patrol

Megyn Kelly has sparked outrage with her take on the latest U.S. citizen to be shot dead by a federal agent in Minnesota.

Border Patrol officers shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti after they pinned him to the ground in Minneapolis on Saturday. Pretti was legally carrying a gun, though he did not draw the weapon.

The Department of Homeland Security nonetheless claimed the ICU nurse “wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

And after an initial flippant response over the weekend, Kelly doubled down on her SiriusXM show on Monday. “I know I’m supposed to feel sorry for Alex Pretti, but I don’t. Do you know why I wasn’t shot by Border Patrol this weekend? Because I kept my ass inside and out of their operations,” she ranted on The Megyn Kelly Show, which is quickly becoming a cesspit for the former Fox News star to air her more eyebrow-raising opinions.

Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old man killed by federal immigration agents. Department of Veterans Affairs

Her recent string of bad takes was highlighted in a response to the comments about Pretti by political consultant and former Biden aide Neera Tanden. "Defending raping 14 year olds as not pedophilia and attacking killed ICU nurses who served veterans - been quite a few month run here," Tanden said, referencing bizarre Jeffrey Epstein comments made by Kelly in November.

RNC Chairman turned MS NOW host Michael Steele quoted a Bible passage in his response to Kelly, writing: “You chose to be cruel instead of compassionate; to be evil in spirit instead of empathetic; to ignore what God asks us to do— ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’

“Matthew 22:39. Perhaps Megyn you don’t feel anything for Alex because you don’t feel anything for yourself.”

Meidas Touch co-founder Brett Meiselas touched on religion, too. “You can tell these people aren’t actually religious because if they were they’d actually be worried about going to hell,” he said of the lifelong Catholic, who admitted in 2024 that she was experiencing a “crisis of faith.”

“If someone said they don’t feel sorry for Charlie Kirk she would lose it but if it’s an ICU nurse who did nothing wrong then it’s OK, according to Megyn. Nice!” Democratic commentator Harry Sisson added.

Elsewhere in her Monday rant, Kelly claimed Pretti was at the protest in Minneapolis to be “subversive.”

Kelly has been on a generational run of bad takes on The Megyn Kelly Show. YouTube

“He was there with a loaded gun looking to cause trouble for the Border Patrol agents, and that trouble came back on him,” she said. “I’m so sick of this bull---t. These are organized agitators who train to disrupt and in some cases hurt law enforcement.”

She claimed that the “good guys” are “trying to rid us of the scourge of child-molesting illegals.”

Her comments come after a new investigation found that ICE and Border Patrol employed 30 men with sexual and violent criminal histories in recent years. A list, published by the Ohio Immigrant Alliance with research from Pacific Antifascist Collective, found that all but one of these federal agents were charged with sex offenses, and two-thirds committed sexual crimes against children.