Spiraling Megyn Kelly Even Telling Her Own Friends to ‘Go F*** Themselves’

Megyn Kelly lambasted her friends in a sweary meltdown after she was criticized for refusing to take sides in the Erika Kirk-Candace Owens conflict.

Kelly, 55, went full melodrama as she stuck it to the “hateful people” who failed to realize that she was secretly trying to broker a detente between the two women.

It comes after Kirk publicly asked Owens to “stop” spreading conspiracy theories about her husband Charlie Kirk’s murder. The right-wing activist was fatally shot while speaking at an event at a university in Utah in September.

“To the hateful people whom I used to call friends who have been all over the internet trying to shame me and say that no one should ever listen to this program again because I haven’t spoken out on the Erika and Candace conflict: I don’t have any pearls of wisdom other than go f--- yourselves. Go f--- yourselves,” Kelly barked on her Sirius XM radio show Tuesday.

Erika Kirk at a memorial service for her husband. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Owens has been spinning wild theories about Kirk’s murder since he was shot. She has claimed that foreign government actors and even his right-wing nonprofit, Turning Point USA, were involved in his death. In the real world, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Kelly, despite Owens’ increasingly unhinged theories, has refused to call her out even as some on the right have broken with the one-time MAGA stalwart. “Candace Owens is a f---ing evil scumbag,” conservative podcast host Tim Pool shouted on his show last week. “She is burning everything down.”

The Fox News alum, however, has been unmoved and has even taken to publicly complimenting Owens, who was a friend of Kirk’s and once worked for TPUSA. “Candace is brilliant. I realize she’s controversial, but she is very smart,” Kelly said on The Fifth Column podcast in October, just weeks after Kirk’s death.

Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens at a Turning Point USA event in 2018. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

On Tuesday, she seemed to grow more and more frustrated at commentators who had urged her to disavow Owens. Her anger intensified even though, as she said herself, her role in negotiations between Owens and Kirk was secret.

“You have no f---ing clue what’s going on. You don’t know what I do behind the scenes, and your world is so myopically online you fail to understand there are real humans involved here,” she ranted.

Kelly, who has defended sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and flown into bloodthirsty fantasies on air of late, continued: “Actually being able to touch grass and have relationships with them, which is something I’m doing, could prove to actually benefit all involved. Maybe it won’t. Maybe it won’t at all, but it’s at least got a shot. I’m not sure your Twitter shame game has gotten anything of value done.”

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his “American Comeback Tour” when he was shot. The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Kirk and Owens, meanwhile, appear to have reached a peace agreement. The latter said they enjoyed an “extremely productive” four-and-a-half-hour chat on Monday, while Kirk said she looks forward to continued dialogue.

Owens told the New York Post that Kelly has been “fantastic behind the scenes.”

“It’s extremely rare in politics to see someone who can respect a difference of opinion and want to help close the gap on misunderstandings rather than the preferred route of casting something wholly good or evil,” she added.