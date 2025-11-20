Epstein Victim Horrified by Megyn Kelly’s Pedophile Defense

Megyn Kelly’s bizarre defense of pedophilia of children older than eight years old continues to horrify the public, this time—one of Epstein’s actual victims.

Marina Lacerda talked with Alex Wagner on the MSNBC contributor’s Runaway Country podcast, about Kelly’s “dangerous and incorrect” comments. “I want to laugh and I’m so sad that she even said that,” Lacerda said.

“It’s like she almost wanted to make it OK, like ‘it’s not like they’re eight-year-olds.’ And you know the reason why we fight so much about the Epstein files is because I don’t even think I was 14. I think I was 13” when Epstein began abusing her.

Epstein-abuse survivor Marina Lacerda had a strong message for Megyn Kelly on Thursday. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Kelly used her podcast platform at SiriusXM to make a “distinction” between pedophiles who target younger children and those like Epstein, who went after “barely legal types,” in her words.

The mother of a 14-year-old daughter added, “There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a five-year-old,” and she agreed with a source who told her Epstein “was not a pedophile” because “he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby.”

Kelly had previously declared on air that “there’s no consenting for a 15, or even a 17-year-old” during her days at NBC. But as the latest Epstein email leaks “look bad” for Donald Trump, Kelly offered her listeners a very different take during the controversial podcast clips this month.

Lacerna went on to slam the host’s comments on Wagner’s show: “Megyn Kelly, please. I just like to say one thing. Lady—woman, you have such a big platform. Please don’t do that. Don’t say that a 14-year-old is not like an 8-year-old. The capacity of a woman and even a man’s brain is not even fully developed at that age. Please.”

“There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a five-year-old,” Kelly said. Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Semafor

“Don’t normalize the fact that we weren’t eight years old,” she continued. “I can tell you, from the age of eight and 14, my mind only changed a little bit... Some of these survivors who were 14, 15 years old, they’re emotionally broken and they’re trying to heal. So please, Megyn Kelly, before you go out there and speak and say these things, try to do a little research. Try to see what it’s like when you get abused at 14 and raped at 14 and 15 before you go out there and say stuff like that.”

Marina Lacerda believes she was just 13 years old when she was preyed on by Epstein. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Lacerda told Wagner that not only is Kelly’s rhetoric “dangerous,” the MAGA host is likely wrong when it comes to the ages of Epstein’s victims. “Once I get those files, I will” know for sure, she said, as her childhood memories are “foggy.”

“When we talk as survivors, when I talk to Dani Bensky, who was with me… she got recruited by one of my friends. We talk about age and we talk about how I was hanging out with her at 14. And when I talked to her, I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I was seeing Jeffrey Epstein from before that.’”