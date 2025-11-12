Megyn Kelly Admits Epstein Emails ‘Sound Bad’ for Trump

MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly had to admit that the emails Jeffrey Epstein wrote about Donald Trump, released by House Democrats as part of Wednesday’s bombshell leak, “sound bad” for the president.

“I concede that they sound bad. They don’t sound good. If I were a Democrat, I could easily make some hay with these, which they will,” she said on The Megyn Kelly Show Wednesday afternoon.

One of the three key emails released by House Oversight Democrats on Wednesday find disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein calling Trump a “dog who hasn’t barked” and saying that a victim “spent hours” with Trump at Epstein’s house. Another email from Epstein says Trump “of course” “knew about the girls,” and that he asked Ghislaine Maxwell to “stop.”

There has been controversy because Democrats redacted Virginia Giuffre's name in their release of the Epstein emails. Oversight Democrats

Though Kelly, 54, admitted that they were not “good” emails for the president, she was more concerned about the optics of Trump not releasing the files than convinced they proved he committed any wrongdoing.

“Why didn’t he just release these? Just release them! Now he’s in a position of being singled out as the only one, allegedly, as opposed to one of a slew of names,” she said.

Other Republicans have shared Kelly’s take. Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Illinois called the release a “PR disaster” on MSNBC Wednesday, and described the Epstein files rollout as a “self-inflicted wound” for the Trump administration.

Megyn Kelly bashed Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre as a liar and a fabricator after she was named in the Democrats' Epstein files release. Screengrab/The Megyn Kelly Show

After bemoaning the bad optics of the emails released by the House Oversight Democrats, Kelly pivoted to the GOP’s spin of the release, honing in on the controversy surrounding the Democrats’ decision redact the late Virginia Giuffre’s name as the unnamed victim in their release. The GOP members of the Oversight Committee revealed that name separately.

Kelly read the @GOPOversight account’s statement that accused Democrats of hiding her name because Giuffre did not accuse Trump of wrongdoing before her death.

“It’s so hilarious to me,” said Kelly’s guest Batya Ungar-Sargon, a NewsNation host and conservative writer, “because they knew if they left her name in, it would be totally dismissed.”

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. Miami Herald/Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Kelly and Ungar-Sargon spent the following 10 minutes bashing Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year, as a “a liar” and “fabricator.” They cited the fact her accusations against Epstein’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, were dropped in court after she said she may have been mistaken in identifying Dershowitz as an offender.