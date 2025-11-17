SiriusXM Refuses to Comment on Megyn Kelly’s Pedophile Defense

Megyn Kelly’s comments justifying the pedophiliac preferences of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have not been condemned by her platform SiriusXM.

The Daily Beast has repeatedly reached out to SiriusXM for comment on Kelly’s Epstein comments since she made them last Thursday, and has yet to receive an on the record response.

Kelly declared on her show last week that she agreed with a source of hers who “told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile.”

Kelly then added, “There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old” when it comes to sexual assault.

Kelly's show has been airing on SiriusXM since 2021. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I’m just giving you facts that he wasn’t into, like, eight-year-olds,” she also said. “But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby.” The talk show host is, herself, the mother of a 14-year-old girl.

Kelly made the comments on Sirius XM’s newly instated “The Megyn Kelly Channel,” a 24/7 churn of Kelly’s content that a SiriusXM press release said would “expand her presence on the platform” when the company made the announcement last month.

While SiriusXM has nothing to say about Kelly’s bizarre defense of pedophilia against “barely legal” 15-year-olds, there are many who do.

Dem strategist Ally Sammarco predicted the comments would be “career-ending for Megyn Kelly.” She added, “Fifteen-year-olds are CHILDREN. They can’t drive. They can’t see rated R movies. But disgusting 50-year-old men should be allowed to rape them? Goodbye. Forever.”

Daily Show co-host Josh Johnson joked that Kelly was promoting “diet pedophilia” with her comments. CNN host Laura Coates ripped Kelly for the comments after rolling the clip on air. “You had to be under 10 to be preyed upon by a grown man? No, that’s not the definition” of pedophilia “at all,” she said. Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert wrote to Instagram, “@megynkelly you need to be careful with your words.”

SiriusXM has yet to comment on Kelly's remarks about pedophilia on her show. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

SiriusXM expressed no qualms when reached for comment about Kelly, however. The satellite and online radio company, in addition to being the home of The Megyn Kelly Show, also supports the show host’s touring live show, which launched shortly after SiriusXM announced Kelly’s “multi-year” deal.

The company justified the partnership in its press release announcing the deal, “Megyn Kelly commands one of the most powerful platforms in podcasting, driven by her authenticity and fact-based reporting which have cultivated a large and loyal audience that consistently trusts her coverage.”