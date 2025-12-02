Megyn Kelly Mocked for Her Bizarre Bloodthirsty Fantasy

Just weeks after defending one of the world’s most notorious sex offenders over his penchant for young girls, Fox News alum Megyn Kelly displayed open bloodlust on her SiriusXM podcast.

Appearing on her eponymous show with former NBC News colleague Mark Halperin, the 55-year-old started discussing boat strikes ordered by President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that have killed dozens of people in the Caribbean.

The Trump administration has insisted the vessels had been ferrying drugs into the U.S., piloted by dangerous “narco-terrorists” from Venezuela.

But the White House and Defense Department have come under pressure since the Washington Post reported last week that two survivors of a Sept. 2 strike were deliberately finished off to comply with an order from Hegseth that everyone be killed. “The order was to kill everybody,” one source told the newspaper.

Halperin nodded along as Kelly rambled. The Megyn Kelly Show

Kelly, though, has no sympathy for the deceased. In fact, she admitted on air that she would have preferred to “see them suffer.”

Whilst she agreed that the armed forces “should, umm, not commit war crimes,” Kelly argued that the furor around the double strike on Sept. 2 was manufactured outrage.

“Nor do I really care that we’re killing the drug boat guys trying to kill my kids and yours right now by bringing their fentanyl to the United States, to try to get our kids when they go to college with, you know, some drug in some moment of weakness where they think they’re taking a Xanax,” she explained.

However, not content with her explanation, she plunged into open bloodlust. “So I really do kind of not only want to see them killed in the water, whether they’re on the boat or in the water, but I’d really like to see them suffer. I would like Trump and Hegseth to make it last a long time so that they lose a limb and bleed out a little,” she said, as Halperin nodded along.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona called Kelly “morally bankrupt.” Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

She followed with the understatement of the century, adding, “Like I’m really having a difficult time ginning up sympathy for these guys.”

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have expressed concern that the decision to kill off the two survivors amounted to a war crime. On Monday, the White House confirmed that Hegseth authorized a senior admiral to conduct the operation.

Kelly’s blurb on the SiriusXM site promises “open, honest and provocative conversations,” and while it was certainly the latter, many hoped it wasn’t her honest view. “Sadly, one of the least surprising reactions to charges of war crimes from this administration,” Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, wrote on X.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova said: “My god- who hurt this woman??? She is a full on psychopath now!!!”

Elon Musk and Donald Trump biographer Seth Abramson added: “People who think like this honestly have no place in civil society.”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari, an Arizona Democrat, shared a clip of Kelly’s comments on X, writing: “Is anyone surprised that the lady who justified the rape and trafficking of teenage girls by calling 14-year-olds the ‘barely legal types’ is now salivating over war crimes too? Megyn Kelly is morally bankrupt and profoundly sick. Ugh.”

Her comment refers to Kelly’s apparent defense of Jeffrey Epstein on the same show last month. She said the disgraced financier was not an “actual pedophile” because he preyed on “barely legal” 15-year-olds, not elementary-aged kids.