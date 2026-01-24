Megyn Kelly Ripped For ‘Moronic’ Response to ICE Killing Another US Citizen

Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly is being roasted for her flippant response to ICE killing another US citizen on Saturday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti after they pinned him to the ground in Minneapolis on Saturday. Pretti was legally carrying a gun.

The Department of Homeland Security has claimed that Pretti “approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun” and accused Pretti of being “an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.“

Videos of the killing do not show Pretti drawing a weapon on ICE officers.

Kelly was ripped for her take on Saturday's ICE killing in Minnesota. The Megyn Kelly Show

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz reiterated his call for ICE to leave the state on X after the shooting, writing, “Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

This prompted Kelly, 55, to give a sarcastic response.

“.@realDonaldTrump should pull ICE out of MN today & announce that there will be no more immigration enforcement in MN at all,” she quipped. “All illegals in the US are encouraged to move there. And if any illegal is found outside of MN & gets deported, they can never apply for re-entry.”

Megyn Kelly's take after ICE shot Alex Pretti. X / Megyn Kelly

Several commenters ripped Kelly’s response, noting that the outrage from the event was about ICE killing a man in the street, not immigration enforcement itself.

“What a totally moronic take after ICE just executed a man in the street cartel style. Your brain is a split pea floating in a bowl of soup,” wrote one X user.

“This is the most childish Twitter brained argument: if you oppose the government shooting people on the street then you’re for lawlessness and open borders. Why does Megyn Kelly oppose enforcement of murder laws?”, wrote another.

An X user rips Megyn Kelly's take on Saturday's ICE shooting. X / @lwoodhouse

Pretti’s killing occurred weeks after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Minneapolis resident Renee Good in her car. Protests have raged in the city as ICE has gassed protestors and detained children in the weeks since.

Kelly has spent that time trying to do damage control for ICE. After Renee Good was killed, Kelly said she “deserved to be shot in the face” for trying to run over Ross.

Video of Good’s killing shows her trying to turn away from hitting Ross, who approached her from the front of her vehicle as ICE agents demanded she clear the road.

Kelly said Renee Good deserved to be shot in the face after she was killed. Megyn Kelly/SiriusXM

Last week, Kelly voiced concern that the videos of ICE agents killing U.S. citizens and pictures of ICE detaining children and U.S. citizens in their underwear could have negative consequences for Donald Trump.