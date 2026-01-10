Megyn Kelly Torched for Bloodthirsty Take on ICE Shooting

Megyn Kelly is in hot water after she took the defense of the fatal ICE shooting of 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis to another level.

The conservative host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” reshared an X post featuring the cell phone video taken by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, 43, who killed Good. She defended Ross, claiming that “you can literally hear the alarm in the officer’s exclamation as he’s hit.”

Thousands of people have protested in Minnesota since Good was killed. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Even anti-woke journalist Claire Lehmann, who was once praised as an “intellectual dark web” leader by Bari Weiss, pushed back against Kelly’s post. Lehmann said that Good “didn’t deserve to be shot in the face.” Unfazed, Kelly doubled down.

“Yes, she did. She hit and almost ran over a cop,” she posted on X.

The backlash was swift, with many expressing shock at her lack of empathy. One commenter called her response “just outright evil.” Another labeled the former Fox News host “irredeemable, unchristian, and un-American.”

Despite Kelly’s insistence that Ross’ “exclamation” proves he was hit, other video angles of the incident dispute this account.

In a four-and-a-half minute clip that circulated on social media, Ross, who had been trying to open the driver’s side door, appears to be moving out of the way.

A screenshot of a video posted by Max Nesterak on the social media site X shows ICE officer Jonathan Ross shortly after he fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2025. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

Meanwhile, the video taken by Ross cuts away from the vehicle as Good begins driving away. Shots and noises of surprise are heard, but the shooting is not shown. Someone is also heard mumbling “f--king b---h” after the gun goes off.

On Friday, Kelly went on her podcast to lambast the left over the outrage toward Good’s death. In a bizarre anti-woke diatribe, she said leftists were “woke” and “giving pronouns” in the wake of the Minneapolis shooting.

“They’re talking about how he, this cop, should have discerned that the tires were turned a certain way and therefore the car wasn’t going to actually run over him even though it had hit him in Minneapolis,” she said on her podcast. “I mean truly it’s insane and it’s spreading and we have so many examples of leftist madness now in response to ICE and in Portland Customs and Border Patrol.”

The former Fox News anchor called for more ICE agents to “flood the field” in order to “make clear to these people that they have no right to interfere with federal law enforcement trying to clean out their neighborhoods of murderers and child molesters.”

“Get out of the way,” she continued.

Kelly praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for defending Ross and dunking on the media. The VP had claimed that Good was part of a “broader left-wing network,” which Trump echoed.

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 8: Vice President of the United States JD Vance delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House Press Briefing Room in Washington, United States, on January 8, 2026. Anadolu/Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Good was shot in the head after dropping off her 6-year-old son at school. She is survived by her three children and her wife Becca Good.

Becca shared an emotional tribute to her late spouse in a letter published by Minnesota Public Radio on Friday.