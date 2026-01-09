Trump Blasts ‘Paid Agitator’ After ICE Kills American Mom

President Donald Trump turned to attacking what he called a “crazy” and “paid agitator” after an American woman was shot and killed by ICE.

The president’s comments came after a White House meeting on Friday with oil executives about Venezuela. Trump, 79, was asked about Vice President JD Vance’s comments the day prior, when Vance claimed 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good was part of a “broader left-wing network.”

Trump said he had not seen Vance’s comments when asked by Fox News who was behind the “left-wing network,” but backed up Vance as “generally very accurate.”

The president then quickly turned to blasting what he called a paid agitator at the scene in residential Minneapolis on Wednesday. It was not clear whether he was referring to Good, her wife, who was on the scene, or another protester.

Widow and mom Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday. Facebook

“There was a woman screaming ‘shame shame shame shame,’” Trump said. “She was an agitator, probably a paid agitator, but in my opinion, she was an agitator, a very high-level agitator, so professional. She wouldn’t stop screaming.”

The president claimed it was not a ”normal situation" and said she was a “professional troublemaker.”

“She was so loud and so crazy and just not normal,” Trump said. “When somebody sees something like that, they don’t go screaming and screaming and the same words, so I guess you could say professional, but I didn’t think she did a very good job.”

President Donald Trump slammed the wife of Renee Nicole Good when asked about the ICE shooting in Minnesota during a meeting with U.S. oil companies on Jan. 9, 2026. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s Friday statements came after his immediate reaction to the shooting on Wednesday. He attacked Good before she had even been identified in a post on Truth Social, where he wrote that “the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting.” He then doubled down on bashing the unarmed American mom by telling reporters that Good “behaved horribly.”

Video taken by a bystander when Good was killed showed the ICE agent firing three shots into her SUV before it crashed into another vehicle.

A woman can be heard screaming at the officers, “shame, shame” after the shots rang out. The woman then continues to yell at agents for shooting Good. Good was not captured screaming at the officers in any video released so far.

Footage from the scene posted by local Minnesota outlet Alpha News on Friday, recorded from the perspective of Jonathan Ross, who has been identified as the ICE agent who killed Good, captured Good’s final words.

She did not angrily engage the officer as he approached. The last thing she could be heard saying was, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you. I’m not mad at you.”

Moments later, a woman believed to be Good’s wife, Rebecca, confronted the officer outside the SUV and can be heard identifying herself as a U.S. citizen and stating, “You want to come at us,” as the officer continues to circle the vehicle.

Good reversed the SUV slightly and appeared to be turning the wheel to flee the area as she started to accelerate.

Rebecca tried to get in the passenger door but couldn’t and yelled “drive baby, drive” as officers demanded Good get out of the vehicle before the shots rang out.

A screen grab of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, circled in red, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Daily Beast/Youtube

An ICE agent off camera can be heard saying “f---ing b---h” right after the shooting.

Trump administration officials used the Alpha News video shared Friday as evidence that the ICE agent acted in self-defense.

“What the press has done in lying about this innocent law enforcement officer is disgusting. You should all be ashamed of yourselves,” Vance posted on X, doubling down on his attacks on the media.

JD Vance’s post on X about the video shared by Alpha News, showing footage filmed by Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who has been identified as the shooter of Renee Nicole Good. Screenshot/JD Vance/X