Trump Frenemy Calls B.S. on ICE Spin: ‘It’s All on Tape’

A former Fox News host is calling bull on the Trump administration’s justification of an ICE agent killing a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Geraldo Rivera called the Department of Homeland Security’s claim that the shooting was a justified use of deadly force “bullsh--,” given video evidence which suggests otherwise. Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed in her car by an ICE agent during what DHS has claimed was “an act of domestic terrorism.”

“On tape, a federal agent in Minneapolis using deadly force against an unarmed woman trying to flee a confrontation between ICE agents and protesters. The agent appears to shoot the driver at point blank range, killing her. DHS says the agent was justified to use deadly force as self-defense. Perhaps they should investigate before they spew bulls--t. It’s all on tape,” Rivera said in a X post.

Rivera called B.S. on the Trump administration. @GeraldoRivera/X

FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, weighed in on Rivera’s remarks in a response on X, writing, “Geraldo, she was armed with a CAR.”

The FBI is the agency partly responsible for conducting an investigation into the fatal shooting, along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, DHS released a statement claiming that “rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle,” which the agency classified as “an act of domestic terrorism.” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has since reiterated that claim.

Rivera parted ways with Fox News in 2023. Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The former Fox personality’s public doubt of the federal government’s narrative comes after Rivera’s tumultuous relationship with President Donald Trump.

Rivera and Trump had a decades-long friendship dating back to the 1970s. Rivera said he turned on Trump after the 2020 election when Trump attempted to overturn the results of the election and the subsequent Jan. 6 insurrection attempt. Rivera then endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Geraldo Rivera and Donald Trump seated among others onstage during a 'The Celebrity Apprentice' panel discussion on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Rivera joined numerous others in pointing out that the video footage of the incident directly contradicts DHS’s claims.

Video footage of the moment leading up to the shooting shows a Honda Pilot, with the driver’s window rolled down, idling in the roadway.

The ICE officer shot the woman as she appeared to be driving away. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

ICE agents are seen approaching the vehicle and yelling at the driver to get out of her car. One agent then started pulling the handle of her car door. The driver slowly backs up, turns, and accelerates forward. One ICE agent then fired three gunshots into the vehicle as they stepped out of the way. The car then crashes into a parked car nearby before coming to a stop.

Donald Trump on Truth Social

Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that the victim of the fatal shooting “was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer.” He also claimed the agent who shot the woman is “recovering in the hospital.” The agent who shot Good has not been officially identified.

The president also claimed, without providing evidence, that one bystander was “obviously, a professional agitator,” and claimed “the Radical Left” was the root cause of the incident.

Star Tribune via Getty Images

Minneapolis and Minnesota officials have said the incident was “predictable” given ICE agents’ repeated use of violence when it comes to countering protestors and detaining people. They have also sharply refuted the Trump administration’s portrayal of what took place, with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz calling DHS a “propaganda machine” and urging the public not to trust the agency’s account of the situation.