MAGA Rep Has Bonkers Meltdown at Illicit Lesbian Sex Claims

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert has launched an attack against media outlets that covered “garbage” claims that she had inappropriate sexual relationships with members of her staff, including two women.

In a Donald Trump-style attack on the press, Boebert released a video addressing allegations filed against her in a U.S. House Committee on Ethics complaint, revealed by the American Muckrakers group on Friday.

Boebert, who previously pondered “why is everybody so horny” in Congress, is accused of breaking House rules by having sexual relationships with three members of her staff—Clarice Navarro, Boebert’s district director from January 2021 to January 2025; her current deputy chief of staff, Raven Finegan; and Jeffrey Small, Boebert’s chief of staff from 2021 to 2025. Boebert is also accused of paying Navarro $200,000 in hush money after she allegedly threatened to expose their relationship.

Boebert has already denied the allegations and doubled down while having a full-on meltdown at the press in a video released on social media.

Lauren Boebert took Clarice Navarro along when she visited Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2022. Screenshot/Facebook

“You all ran a smear and called it news. Some sloppy, desperate, obsessive hack stamps under oath on a fake filing, so you’ll write penalty of perjury in the headline? Yeah, that’s the whole freaking trick. It’s a scam, and you fell for it,” Boebert said.

The Colorado Republican, who is up for re-election in November’s midterms, also noted that congressional rules mean the Committee on Ethics cannot receive or act upon a referral within 60 days of an election.

“This is more filthy garbage that reaches beyond me. This reaches into the homes of people who have dedicated years of service to Coloradans alongside me,” Boebert said. “I know that you’re more than willing to attack me and shame my household, but this is different, and you crossed a line.

“I hate to spoil the fan fiction, but y’all needed to do better,” she added. “To the rest of y’all, no, I’m not hiring.”

David Wheeler, the president of American Muckrakers, has previously launched other dubious attacks on Boebert, citing unnamed sources or uncorroborated information. This includes alleging that she previously worked as an escort while publishing a photo online of another woman. Boebert has had a restraining order against Wheeler since 2022.

Under rules adopted by the House in the wake of the #MeToo movement, House members cannot have sexual relationships with anyone they supervise unless they are married.

The ethics complaint alleges that Boebert had a relationship with Navarro from 2021 until she stopped working for the lawmaker in 2025. After leaving the office, Navarro allegedly told Boebert she intended to file an ethics complaint about their inappropriate relationship and was paid $200,000 not to do so.

The claims were denied by Navarro, who told the Colorado Times Recorder that the allegations are “entirely false, defamatory, and beyond ridiculous. There is absolutely no truth to any part of this claim.”

The complaint alleges that Lauren Bobert also had a sexual relationship with her deputy chief of staff, Raven Finegan Instagram/Raven Finegan

In a previous statement, a spokesperson for Boebert lashed out at the allegations as “nothing more than a politically motivated stunt designed to manipulate the ethics process, create headlines, smear her, and generate clickbait.

“They come from an activist who has long recycled sensational claims, including numerous baseless accusations previously fact-checked as false.”

In May 2023, Boebert filed for divorce from Jayson Boebert, her husband of nearly 20 years.

Boebert received widespread mockery after she was removed from a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver in September 2023 for vaping and being too loud during the show.

Video also showed Boebert and the man she was on a date with groping each other in their seats while watching the musical.