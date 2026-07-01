Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert shared her unfiltered thoughts on her fellow Republican Rep. Tom Kean’s absence from Congress on Tuesday.

New Jersey GOP Rep. Kean, 57, returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday after a more than three-month absence, revealing that his disappearance was because he was receiving treatment for depression. His last vote in Congress was on March 5.

New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr. arrives at the U.S. Capitol with his wife Rhonda Kean on June 30, 2026 in Washington, DC after being absent since March 5 for an unexplained medical issue. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Several months ago due to health concerns, I entered the hospital for some testing,” Kean said during his speech on the House floor. “I did not believe this would result in a long-term stay. “I was given the diagnosis of depression.”

“When people hear the word depression, many people think it simply means feeling sad. But depression is so much more than that. It is physical, it is emotional, and until you experience it yourself, it is difficult to fully understand how powerful this illness can be.”

Asked about Kean’s explanation for his absence by TMZ outside the Capitol on Tuesday, Boebert called it “embarrassing,” showing little empathy for Kean’s experience with mental illness.

“I, for one, have been marked safe from depression today‚” Boebert quipped, explaining to TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman that she was referencing a meme.

When prompted for her take on Kean’s speech, Boebert said, “I think it’s embarrassing, still, even more so. I mean, sure, like, take care of yourself, get healthy, but who gets to take four months off of work because they’re sad?”

“He might not be sad,” Wasserman replied, before Boebert interrupted him to continue her tirade.

“Depressed. He’s depressed. He’s sad. And I, okay, whatever the reasons, maybe it’s embarrassing. I don’t care what party you’re part of, it’s not okay. I mean, I think there’s a dose of depression that comes with these pins that we’re given, and so I mean, if you can’t build up a tolerance to it, then maybe don’t be here.”

😳 Rep. Lauren Boebert torches Rep. Tom Kean for his 4-month absence due to depression.



🎥: @jacob_wass pic.twitter.com/BmwE5Vy4SR — TMZ (@TMZ) June 30, 2026

After suggesting that Kean should have potentially been institutionalized if his depression rendered him unable to work, Boebert called his absence “an absolute disrespect to voters.”

“If you’re depressed, okay, come in the back door, put your card in, vote, and leave. You don’t have to talk to anybody. You can keep your head down low, vote, and go home.”

Boebert argued that representatives should continue to come to work regardless of health concerns like depression. JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS

The 39-year-old also claimed that her colleagues were frustrated by Kean’s reasoning and doubled down on her assertion that missing work is unacceptable.

“That is literally taxation without representation,” she said. “We were elected to be here to work, and it’s unacceptable.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Kean’s office for comment.

Boebert had previously slammed Kean for taking an unexplained leave of absence, calling it “embarrassing” in early June and telling TMZ, “We’re supposed to be the party that is against campaigning from the basement.”

In May, Kean said that his disappearance was due to an undisclosed medical ailment and that doctors were confident he was on “the road to a full recovery.”

Sharing a clip of Tuesday’s speech on Facebook, Kean wrote, “I’m a private person by nature, so sharing my story wasn’t easy. But if speaking openly about what I’ve been through helps even one person know they’re not alone, then it was worth it.”