Missing Republican Finally Explains Three-Month Paid Absence

MIA Republican Tom Kean Jr. returned to Congress on Tuesday after a more than three-month absence and said his disappearance was due to treatment for depression.

The 57-year-old Republican’s last vote was on March 5 before his mysterious absence that left even his GOP colleagues concerned about his whereabouts.

Unlike average Americans, he never lost a day of pay—and even kept trading stocks.

Kean was spotted entering the U.S. Capitol with his wife Rhonda Tuesday morning before heading to the House floor for the first time in months to finally explain himself before he heads off to fundraise later on Tuesday.

“Several months ago due to health concerns, I entered the hospital for some testing. I did not believe this would result in a long-term stay,” Kean said. “I was given the diagnosis of depression.”

New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr. arrives at the U.S. Capitol with his wife Rhonda Kean on June 30, 2026 in Washington, DC after being absent since March 5 for an unexplained medical issue, which he vowed to address further upon his return. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

He said many people think that depression means “feeling sad,” but he said “depression is so much more than that.”

Kean said that depression “is physical, it is emotional, and until you experience it yourself, it is difficult to fully understand how powerful this illness can be.”

The Republican lawmaker said doctors recommended he remain in the hospital to address it and that it would be the fastest way to recover.

He claimed that when he first revealed he was dealing with a “medical issue,” he was still trying to understand it himself, but he did not explain why further details were not revealed for so long.

In his floor speech on Tuesday, Kean also acknowledged that more than 48 million Americans are being treated for depression, and he has a far greater understanding now of the challenges they face. He said many do so “quietly,” “alone” and “carrying burdens that the rest of us never see.”

Throughout his time away, Kean was able to keep his position representing New Jersey’s 7th congressional district. He thanked his constituents for their patience.

GOP Rep. Tom Kean Jr. passes security as he returns to the U.S. Capitol on June 30 for the first time in nearly four months. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While he was away, the congressman was still being paid as a member of Congress, which earns an annual salary of $174,000.

Like all members of Congress, he also has access to health insurance through plans under the Affordable Care Act, where the government pays between 72 and 75 percent of the costs for the premium. Options include coverage for mental health.

The Daily Beast asked his office for further details on his treatment as well as health coverage because he could also opt for coverage under a spouse’s insurance.

At the same time, Kean also executed more than a dozen stock trades since mid-March despite his absence, including selling stock in Johnson & Johnson and PepsiCo, according to tracking by Quiver Quantitative.

In late April, the congressman put out a statement on social media saying that he was dealing with a “personal medical issue” but would be back at work “very soon.” However, neither he nor his office would elaborate on the nature of his medical condition.

Kean’s staff has remained tight-lipped for the duration of his time away while churning out a flurry of posts from his social media accounts in his absence.

In one interview in May, his chief of staff told The New York Times cryptically, “there’s no cameras where Tom is.”

The Republican, who represents one of the most competitive districts in the midterms, ran in his June primary unopposed but was not seen on primary day and voted by mail.

Instead, he issued a statement just hours before polls closed, saying he was working on his recovery but suggested he would be returning to work in a matter of weeks. He also vowed to be “completely transparent” about his unexplained health condition when he was back.

Earlier this month, his office revealed that he would be returning at the end of June but did not provide any further explanation.

Last week, Kean was spotted for the first time since his disappearance at his home in Westfield. When The New York Times reporter knocked on the door, he answered and said he would speak next week but declined to comment further before closing the door.

CNN also spotted the GOP representative on the steps of his home on Tuesday, the day before he was set to return. He waved but then headed back inside.