MAGA Rep Calls Out Trump Goons for ‘Bad Advice’

Florida Rep. María Elvira Salazar has accused President Donald Trump of being misled by people within his inner circle.

Salazar, 64, appeared on Face the Nation Sunday and was asked to name names by host Margaret Brennan.

“I think that some of his advisers are compromising his legacy, and I think it’s my duty not to,” Salazar, an Emmy-winning journalist-turned-Republican congresswoman, began. “There are no attacks here; I’m just forewarning him. And advising him, as a member of Congress from the South Florida area, that some of his advisors are just not presenting the whole picture.”

Rep. Salazar said it was up to Trump to decide who he listens to, and who might be misleading him. CBS News

“Secretary Mullin? Tom Homan? Stephen Miller?” Brennan asked, naming Trump’s DHS head, border czar, and deputy chief of staff.

Salazar refused to confirm who she considered a bad actor, but suggested that the onus was on Trump to recognize friend from foe.

“Listen, he is the only elected official in the White House. He is the one who has to determine who he listens [to] and who he does not listen to. He is the president,” she said.

“What I’m doing is I’m coming from an elevated emotion. I’m coming from a good place. I’m telling him, ‘Sir, look what you did. Don’t squander it.’”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Salazar first aired her concerns about those with Trump’s ear in a campaign ad released Thursday, in which she said that Trump’s immigration policy was not working out.

“Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far,” she said directly to the camera.

“In July, 50 percent of the 50,000 people that were detained had no criminal record. Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy.”

Trump responded to the ad soon after with unusual calmness.

Salazar first made her claims of bad advisers in a campaign ad attacking Trump's immigration policy. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

“She got a little bit soft on the border. I understand that,” Trump said, according to Politico. “I understand that, but I just don’t happen to be there.”

More true to form, he then boasted: “She’s a nice person. I got her elected. Without me she wouldn’t have gotten elected.”