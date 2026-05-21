MAGA Rep’s New Push Could Blow Up in Republicans’ Faces

A new proposal from MAGA Congresswoman Nancy Mace would likely be a major blow for her own party.

Mace has proposed a new Constitutional amendment to bar anyone not born in the United States, including naturalized citizens, from serving in Congress.

She points to Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar, Shri Thanedar, and Pramila Jayapal, who she says make it “clear every single day their loyalty is not to America,” as among the reasons for her proposal.

“We just introduced a long overdue joint resolution proposing a constitutional amendment to require Members of Congress, federal judges, and Senate-confirmed officers to be natural born citizens,” she announced on X, adding, “The people writing America’s laws, confirming America’s judges, and representing America on the world stage should have one loyalty: America. Not any other country.”

But it appears to have slipped Mace’s mind that several members of her own party were not born in the U.S.

A new push from the South Carolina congresswoman would be catastrophic for her own party. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

These members include Sens. Ted Cruz, who was born in Canada, and Bernie Moreno, who was born in Colombia.

It also would impact her fellow House Republicans, including Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani, a native of Mexico; California Rep. Young Kim, of South Korea; and Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, of Scotland, among other Republican lawmakers.

“For too long we have allowed foreign born members to hold seats in this government while making clear they are America last, not America first,” she wrote. “We see it every day. This constitutional amendment will put an end to it.”

Mace’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Mace is running for governor of South Carolina in the 2026 elections. SAM WOLFE/REUTERS

Still, the amendment proposal has little to no chance of passing as it would require two-thirds support in both the House and Senate, and three-quarters of the states to ratify it.

Article I of the Constitution currently requires that House members be U.S. citizens for at least seven years before their election, and Senators must be U.S. citizens for at least nine years.