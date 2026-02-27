MAGA Rep’s Truly Bizarre Office Design Revealed

The full scale of the bizarre design of Nancy Mace’s office has been revealed.

The South Carolina Republican congresswoman was profiled by Politico after one of its reporters followed the firebrand President Donald Trump ally for months. Things quickly got weird.

It was revealed that Mace, who recently declared war on office furniture, has a series of bizarre MAGA artefacts in her South Carolina nerve center. Michael Kruse, a senior staff writer at Politico, noted that one of a series of interviews was conducted behind a locked door in the office on Daniel Island in Charleston.

Thick curtains, Kruse noted, covered the windows “to keep out outside sound and light,” and dog beds lay on the carpet, alongside crumbled biscuits her canine friends had sniffed at. From here, things got weirder.

A Waffle House book and hat adorn the shelf space in Rep. Nancy Mace's office in Washington, D.C. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Despite her demands for a full release of the Epstein files, Mace remains a Trump ally. Apparently, a very strong one. In a corner of her office, the journalist noted a cardboard cutout of the president, whom the congresswoman refers to as a “father figure,” adorned with a shirt and a hat that said “MACE.”

A seemingly unhinged wipe board also took pride of place on one wall. On it were scrawled words “C--T” and “B---H” and “W---E,” and “Emojis” and “Heart” and “F--K YOU,” and “thumbs up” and “go girl” and “good.”

“We were workshopping replies to certain messages on social media,” she told Kruse. “I have, like, an auto-responder.”

People close to Mace, 48, told Politico that she has become increasingly “unstable, “unhinged,” and “unwell.” That comes after another profile of Mace, this time from New York Magazine, titled “Nancy Mace Is Not Okay,” in which several former staffers detailed the toxic work environment in her office.

“Something snapped in her mentally,” Charleston-based Republican consultant Chris Drummond told Politico for the latest piece.

“I hope that she gets the help that she needs,” Democratic consultant Renee Harvey added.

“You’ll drive yourself crazy,” Democratic state senator Ed Sutton warned Kruse, “trying to understand a crazy person.”

But those who know her best have a different telling. “She’s not crazy,” Mary Frances Mace, her sister, said. “I would say she’s intense. I don’t think she’s crazy at all.”

It comes after Mace claimed that she removed desks from her Washington, D.C., House office.

“Good morning from Washington. Time for a quick tour,” she posted on X in a bizarre rant earlier this month. “You know what you won’t find in my office? A desk. Or a chief of staff.”

Rep. Nancy Mace has a cutout of Trump in her South Carolina office. x.com/NancyMace

“We have an open office with all-day interaction and collaboration between my employees,” she added. She then railed against the idea of employing a chief-of-staff in her office.

“As for the chief of staff? I tried having a single point of failure before. Didn’t love it. Now our four directors report directly to me,” she posted.

“Our office works faster, more efficient and better than it ever has under this set-up. Everyone in the office has a voice and they are encouraged to use it. Our entire office is on the same page with the way we serve our constituents,” she continued.

The video she attached to the social media post, however, shows multiple desks in the background of her office.

She claimed everyone working in her congressional office “loves” the new setup.

Despite Mace’s assertion, her congressional office has seen some of the highest rates of staff turnover among members of Congress from 2021 to 2024. She additionally has not hired a campaign manager for her gubernatorial campaign in South Carolina.

The Daily Beast gas reached out to Mace’s office for comment.