Nancy Mace Says Her Office No Longer Has Desks

Necessary pieces of furniture apparently no longer exist in Nancy Mace’s congressional office.

In a bizarre rant posted to X on Tuesday, the South Carolina Republican congresswoman claimed that she removed desks from her Washington, D.C., House office.

“Good morning from Washington. Time for a quick tour,” she posted. “You know what you won’t find in my office? A desk. Or a chief of staff.”

“We have an open office with all day interaction and collaboration between my employees,” she added.

Mace bragged about not having any desks in her office. @RepNancyMace/X

She then railed against the idea of employing a chief-of-staff in her office.

“As for the chief of staff? I tried having a single point of failure before. Didn’t love it. Now our four directors report directly to me,” she posted.

“Our office works faster, more efficient and better than it ever has under this set up. Everyone in the office has a voice and they are encouraged to use it. Our entire office is on the same page with the way we serve our constituents,” she continued.

Mace's office has one of the highest turnover rates in Congress. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The video she attached to the social media post, however, shows multiple desks in the background of her office. The Daily Beast contacted Mace’s office for clarity.

She claimed everyone working in her congressional office “loves” the new setup.

Despite Mace’s assertion, her congressional office has seen some of the highest rates of turnover of staffers among members of Congress from 2021 to 2024. She additionally has not hired a campaign manager for her gubernatorial campaign in South Carolina.

Her bizarre decision to remove desks from her office comes as many staffers from Mace’s congressional office have recently spoken out about her.

Former Mace staffers have not spoken kindly about their old boss. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

A profile of Mace from New York Magazine titled “Nancy Mace Is Not Okay” cited several former Mace staffers who detailed the toxic work environment in her office.

“We were scared of her,” said one of the former aides. “She would make staffers cry. She would threaten to fire them, take their money away, not give them raises, not to give them days off, religious days.”

“Something’s broken. The motherboard’s fried. We’re short-circuiting somewhere,” another staffer told the outlet.

Her behavior in recent months has grown increasingly erratic. Last year alone, she berated TSA agents and police officers at the Charleston airport and cursed at a constituent in an Ulta Beauty store.