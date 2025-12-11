Mace Claims She’s Gone Into Hiding in Unhinged Fox Interview

Rep. Nancy Mace’s airport tirade continues.

In an unhinged rant on Fox Business that even MAGA host Maria Bartiromo tried to control, Mace made the bizarre claim that she hasn’t been in public in three weeks.

Mace has been furious with the Charleston International Airport for weeks now after she had a meltdown there in October. The airport issued a final report on the incident, which detailed her “irate” behavior, and concluded that she turned a “minor miscommunication” into “a spectacle.” Mace has maintained that the police filed a “falsified” report about the incident.

When asked about the report on Fox Business Thursday, Mace went on an unrelated rant in which she revealed she’s been in hiding for nearly a month.

“We have to take our security very seriously, if you’re conservative, if you’re well known, if you have fought the transgender community exponentially like I have, in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s public assassination— the death threats, the amount of political violence, the celebration of the killing of conservatives is deeply disturbing,” Mace said.

She then quoted former DOGE boss Elon Musk, who claimed that “he can’t go out in public, because one mistake and you’re dead.”

“I had an incident just three weeks ago, where I was in public, it was the last time I was in public,” she claimed.

“And I had someone that was a leftist person come up to me aggressively, physically threatened me in front of a group of people, including my security,” she said.

She added that she was “not a patsy,” nor is she a “door mat.”

Rep. Nancy Mace has been furious with the Charleston International Airport for nearly two months now. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“I’m going to make sure that I’m safe, my children are safe, my employees are safe, that we’re not going to see anymore assassinations in this country,” she added.

In response, Bartiromo tried to clarify her original question about the airport’s report regarding Mace’s unhinged behavior at the TSA checkpoint and the gate.

“It sounds like you’re explaining some kind of behavior. What I’m asking you is what happened,” Bartiromo said. “You’re suing the airport and American Airlines?”

Mace said she had drafted a lawsuit and also claimed she has had over “two dozen” security breaches at the Charleston airport this year.

The Republican Congresswoman, who is running for governor of South Carolina, has posted on social media about the airport incident more than 100 times.

Mace’s apparent hiding comes as her increasingly erratic behavior has reportedly alarmed her Republican House colleagues. Last month, CNN’S Jake Tapper quoted one House Republican who said they were concerned about her mental well-being.